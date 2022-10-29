

Seminar on ‘Importance of children’s physical, social and psychological development’ held

Babuland, country's largest chain of indoor playgrounds serving almost 40,000 children per month, held the seminar to essentially discuss the importance of children's proper physical, mental and social development in the modern times.

Children should ideally grow up amidst greeneries and fresh air, but now such a scenario is a rare find among the modern cities filled with skyscrapers. This accounts for a major hindrance within the proper physical, mental and social growth of children. Participants at the Babuland seminar expressed their grave concern on this issue, and urged everyone to look for ways to overcome it.

Key persons from Babuland management attended the event. Also, were present company Investors, Business Partners and Media Personnel.

Babuland Co-Founder & Chairman Ishnad Chowdhury said, "Dhaka City only has 294 acres of playground against a requirement of 1876 acres, which is only a mere 16%. Consequently, 77% children are deprived of sufficient physical exercise, every day. Eventually, this leads to risks of illnesses such as heart disease, diabetes or even mental depression. We are here to help the society to fill this gap and impact physical and mental development of the next generation by providing safe and hygienic indoor playgrounds".











