

Health care for women

It's hard to overstate the importance of regular physical activity. In general, women who exercise tend to have healthier blood pressure and cholesterol levels, and also have a lower risk of developing serious chronic illnesses like heart disease, diabetes, and dementia. As you approach menopause, staying physically active can also help curtail or alleviate bothersome symptoms like hot flashes, night sweats, and moodiness.

Finding the time for 30-60 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise most days of the week can help you sleep better, give you more energy, help control unhealthy food cravings, and keep you at a healthy body weight.

If you're already active, chances are you can find ways to improve your fitness routine. A well-rounded exercise program places as much emphasis on strength and endurance as it does on flexibility, balance, and mobility. For many women, the demands of modern life make it increasingly harder to get a good night's sleep. But here's the thing: Your to-do list isn't nearly as important as the health benefits that quality sleep can provide.

Getting the amount of sleep you need to feel rested and balanced can help you stay productive, preserve a higher level of reasoning, and keep your emotions steady. It also helps protect your long-term health.

Sleep is an important factor at all stages of life. It's restorative for mind and body alike. Women who routinely don't get enough sleep are more likely to have weight control issues and memory problems - plus an increased risk of developing heart disease.

Start by cultivating better sleep habits. Don't consume caffeine after 2pm. Avoid screen time within 30 minutes of going to bed - put your phone on silent or sleep mode and turn off all alerts. Instead of watching TV or using a computer or tablet, read a book or listen to relaxing music.

You may find it helpful to use meditative practices and deep breathing to clear your mind, or try bedtime journaling to release any thoughts that are weighing you down.

If you only see your doctor when you're not feeling well, you're missing out on a major chance to safeguard your long-term health. You can't take care of an underlying health problem if you don't know about it.

Preventive care is a cornerstone of good health, and that means you're never too busy to make time for your annual well woman exam. It's an excellent opportunity to check for serious health concerns that typically go unnoticed, including high blood pressure and unhealthy cholesterol levels.

Pay attention to what you're eating! Eating healthy doesn't mean boring or bland food. On the contrary, it can mean fresh and fun flavors, colorful appetizing plates, and a whole new world of ingredients you've never tried before. Try to eat whole, fresh foods as often as possible. Even when time doesn't permit a home-cooked meal, take a look at the ingredients in the packaged foods you buy at the store.

Pay particular attention to sugar and carbohydrate content, especially in foods that are labeled "low-fat." Consider whole-grain or vegetarian alternatives that are less processed and more nutritious - salad, or rice are healthier alternatives to white rice and traditional pasta, pizza, burger for example. Add herbs and spices to expand flavors and make healthy meals more interesting.

Put more fiber in your diet, which is found in plant-based foods like vegetables, legumes, fruits, whole grains, nuts, and seeds. Women who eat a fiber-rich diet are more likely to maintain a lower body weight, avoid chronic illness, and live longer.

No matter what your skin type is, a daily skin care routine can help you maintain overall skin health and improve specific concerns like acne, scarring, and dark spots. A daily skin care routine has four basic steps you can do once in the morning and once before you sleep.

Choose a cleanser that doesn't leave your skin tight after washing. Clean your face no more than twice a day, or just once, if you have dry skin and don't wear makeup. Avoid washing for that squeaky-clean feeling because that means your skin's natural oils are gone. A serum with vitamin C or growth factors or peptides would be better in the morning, under sunscreen. Even oily skin needs moisturizer, but use one that is lightweight, gel-based, and non-comedogenic, or doesn't block your pores. Apply sunscreen with at least 30 SPF 15 minutes before heading outdoors, as it takes a while for sunscreen to activate. Darker skin tones actually need more sun protection because hyper-pigmentation is harder to correct.

You should see a dermatologist if your skin problems don't go away with over-the-counter products. More severe acne, scarring, or other problems may need prescription treatment such as oral antibiotics, birth control, or topical prescription retinoids. Your dermatologist may perform an extraction for deeper cysts or acne spots that are stuck underneath your skin.

Remember that your skin type can affect how products work. Using the wrong product, even when natural, can cause breakouts, worsen blemishes, or cause redness. It's best to find out what skin type you have and build your skin care routine around that. You can also take notes on product ingredients to see if specific ingredients are causing unwanted skin reactions.

Lastly, all women will have casual activities. But even then, for the sake of their own happiness, sometimes they should do something they like for a while. It can be reading books, listening to music, singing or watching movies or whatever you want, you have to do that.

Many of our mothers and aunts are very good at sewing, cooking etc. We all can give them a little encouragement to keep this hobby. It is important to remember that life is not just about fulfilling responsibilities - everyone deserves to enjoy it as well. Even tending to a small garden on the roof of the house or in the balcony is very pleasant.

Finally, everyone needs to take care of their health, but since a woman needs to be taken care of by everyone, it is most important to take care of her health.

















