Syeda Rashida Bari gets Sabyashachi Lekhok award

Syeda Rashida Bari is a versatile writer. Many of her writings focused on the empowerment of women. She, through her writings, dreamed of establishing a society where women will enjoy their due rights. She is vocal for establishing the rights of women since her early life. Syeda Rashida Bari has been given 'Sabyashachi Lekhok' award.

Syeda Bari, who got 75 awards so far, received the new award for her contribution to all the sections of literature. Shuddhochitto Bangladesh Foundation gave the award while celebrating its third founding anniversary programme at National Institute of Mass Communication at Kalyanpur in the capital recently.

Kamruzzaman Kayem, president of the Foundation, chaired the event, while Akhtaruzzamn Babul, an official of Bangladesh Human Rights Commission, attended as the chief guest.

While expressing her reaction after receiving award at the event, Rashida introduced herself as daughter of a language veteran. Her parents passed away. She sought doa from all for success in her life.

Rashida has 200 publications, including 100 published books, in her credit. She composed over 4000 songs. A 400 page book titled 'Jhankrito Kothamala' containing her songs has been published.

Another song book named 'Sharalipir Surpa' with musical notation has been published. Another of her song book named 'Alongkrita Kothamala' is going to be published soon.

She is lyricist of Bangladesh Betar, BTV and film. She is editor-publisher of the monthly magazine 'The Swapner Desh'. Besides, she is involved in different national and international organizations.





















