Economy on brink of collapse by indulging in theft: Fakhrul



Jatiyatabadi Jubo Dal, BNP's youth wing, organises a rally in front of its party central office at Naya Paltan in the city on Thursday. (Inset) BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir addresses the rally. PHOTO: OBSERVER

In the capital Juba Dal organized a rally in front of the Naya Paltan Party office. BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir was present as chief guest.

Fakhrul Islam said, "The government has swallowed the foreign currency reserves as it created a grave economic crisis in the country through widespread corruption. The reserve money is used during the country's crisis and not for use in any other sector."

Speaking at a rally, he also questioned the justification of spending money from foreign reserves in the construction of Payra Seaport.

"The main reason behind the country's economic crisis is the corruption of the government. You have brought the economy to the brink of collapse by indulging in theft in every sector over the last 14 years," Fakhrul said.

He said BNP has the right to ask the government where the money from the reserves has gone. "The Prime Minister said no one can chew up the money from the reserves. You (govt) have not chewed it up, but you have swallowed money from the reserves." Slamming Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for her remarks that money from reserves went to Payra Seaport, the BNP leader said the reserves money is not meant for the construction of a port.

"Reserves money is supposed to be used to pay bills for imported goods in dollars. Reserves money is also meant for using to tackle a situation when there is an economic crisis in the country," he observed.

Quoting economists and experts, Fakhrul said Payra Seaport will not be productive and viable as it lacks the required navigability for ships to come to the port. "They're now using super dredger for the navigability by spending Tk 6,500 crore. You installed the super dredger there creating further scope for theft."

Jatiyatabadi Jubo Dal, BNP's youth wing, arranged the rally in front of the party's Naya Paltan central office, marking its 44th founding anniversary. Thousands of leaders and activists of the party from different areas of the capital joined the rally carrying the photos of BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia and acting chairman Tarique Rahman.

Fakhrul said the government has become unnerved seeing the wave of people in BNP's three recent divisional rallies.

He said the BNP rallies have made the ruling party so much nervous that it is now trying to stop the opposition's programmes by enforcing bus and transport strikes using the transport owners. "Don't be ashamed of yourself? What a coward you are! You're using the unions of the transport owners and workers to call strikes to stop the peaceful rallies of the opposition."

The BNP leader said the government tried to obstruct BNP's rallies in Chattogram, Mymensingh and Khulna by enforcing strikes by the transport owners and workers, but could not resist people from joining BNP's programmes.

He bemoaned that transport strikes have been announced in advance in Rangpur and Barishal to foil BNP's planned rallies in the two divisions.

At least 50 Jubo Dal men were injured as the founding anniversary programme of Jubo Dal came under attack allegedly by Chhatra League and Jubo League activists in Bhola on Thursday.

The attackers also set fire to four motorcycles at the time, reports our Barishal correspondent quoting Ashraful Islam Dipu, president of Charfesson upazila unit Jubo Dal.

A programme on the occasion of Jubo Dal's founding anniversary was organised at the residence of former BNP lawmaker Nazimuddin Alam at 11:00am. Ashraful claimed that around 50 members of Chhatra League and Jubo League attacked their programme with sticks where upazila unit Jubo Dal's Publicity Secretary Milan and Joint Secretary Rabby were among the 50 injured.

Of them, 15 to 20 sustained critical injuries, he claimed.

Most of the injured received primary treatment from the local hospitals while some others are undergoing treatment at Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital in Barishal.

On information, police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control, Murad Hossain, officer-in-charge of Charfesson Police Station told The Daily Star.

