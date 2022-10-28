Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 28 October, 2022, 11:31 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

BNP indulged in spreading politically-motivated falsehoods: Quader

Published : Friday, 28 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Thursday said without considering the critical global situation, the BNP leaders irresponsibly are indulged in spreading various politically-motivated falsehoods.
In a democratic system, every opposition party has responsibility and duty towards the country and the people but Mirza Fakhrul Islam and his party leaders don't play the role of a responsible opposition and rather continue their usual politics of lies and confusion, he said in a statement.
"It is natural that those who could not add even a single unit of electricity to the national grid during their tenure would make unwise remarks over today's crisises," he said adding the BNP government also opened fire on people for waging movements to press home their demand for electricity.
Quader, also the Road Transport and Bridges Minister, said the world is now passing through an unexpected crisis and the world's largest economies are also facing a serious economic crisis.
The crises for electricity and gas have been created alongside the price-hike of food and other daily essentials in almost all the countries of the world including Europe and America. So,      Bangladesh is also facing the crisis, he said.
He said the country's people have not forgotten that the party during its regime institutionalized corruption by opening Hawa Bhaban as well as turned Bangladesh into a failed state through their anti-people policies and looting of public funds.
The AL general secretary said the government under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina is making continuous efforts to offset the crisis.
Quader urged the people of the country to keep faith in Sheikh Hasina. Bangladesh will be able to face this crisises with the collective efforts amid patience and responsible behavior through specific plans taken by Sheikh Hasina, he added.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Economy on brink of collapse by indulging in theft: Fakhrul
BNP indulged in spreading politically-motivated falsehoods: Quader
Dengue: 899 hospitalised, 3 more die
BNP flays AL for forcing motor owners to call 36-hr transport strike
ASEAN FMs 'determined' to solve Myanmar crisis
None can chew up forex reserve, it's for people: PM
No one forcing transport strike in Rangpur: Home boss
IMF decision on BD's $4.5m loan in two weeks: BB


Latest News
Lawyer killed in Panchagarh road crash
N Korea fires ballistic missile toward sea: Seoul
Man drowns in river in Habiganj
2 motorcyclists killed being crushed by truck in Sylhet
Apple’s revenue and profit edge up despite slowing economy
Dhaka's air quality is still 'unhealthy'
Musk in control of Twitter, ousts top executives
DNCC to launch 30-day drive amid uptick in dengue cases
IAEA to conduct 'independent' probe into Ukraine dirty bomb allegations
Slavery in United States: Five states to vote to abolish it
Most Read News
Slavery in United States: Five states to vote to abolish it
5 shops fined Tk 1 lakh for selling expired, unauthorised products
You've not chewed, rather swallowed money from reserves: Fakhrul
VLSI Day competition held at UIU
Dengue claims 3 more lives, 899 hospitalised in one day
Bus owners enforce two-day strike ahead of BNP's grand rally in Rangpur
Two more Rohingyas gunned down at camp
Man sentenced to death for killing teenage girl after rape
WB: Currency depreciations risk intensifying global food, energy crisis
Writ seeks uninterrupted mobile network on SC premises
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft