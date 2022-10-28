BNP indulged in spreading politically-motivated falsehoods: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Thursday said without considering the critical global situation, the BNP leaders irresponsibly are indulged in spreading various politically-motivated falsehoods.

In a democratic system, every opposition party has responsibility and duty towards the country and the people but Mirza Fakhrul Islam and his party leaders don't play the role of a responsible opposition and rather continue their usual politics of lies and confusion, he said in a statement.

"It is natural that those who could not add even a single unit of electricity to the national grid during their tenure would make unwise remarks over today's crisises," he said adding the BNP government also opened fire on people for waging movements to press home their demand for electricity.

Quader, also the Road Transport and Bridges Minister, said the world is now passing through an unexpected crisis and the world's largest economies are also facing a serious economic crisis.

The crises for electricity and gas have been created alongside the price-hike of food and other daily essentials in almost all the countries of the world including Europe and America. So, Bangladesh is also facing the crisis, he said.

He said the country's people have not forgotten that the party during its regime institutionalized corruption by opening Hawa Bhaban as well as turned Bangladesh into a failed state through their anti-people policies and looting of public funds.

The AL general secretary said the government under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina is making continuous efforts to offset the crisis.

Quader urged the people of the country to keep faith in Sheikh Hasina. Bangladesh will be able to face this crisises with the collective efforts amid patience and responsible behavior through specific plans taken by Sheikh Hasina, he added. -UNB











