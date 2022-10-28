Video
Dengue: 899 hospitalised, 3 more die

Published : Friday, 28 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48

Three more deaths from dengue in 24 hours till Thursday morning raised this year's fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 123
During the period, 899 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever as cases keep rising, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
Two deaths were reported from Rajshahi while another was from Chattogram raising the death toll in Chattogram
to 37.
The dengue death toll remained unchanged at 72 in Dhaka, five in Barishal, at four in Khulna and at three in Mymensingh division.
Of the new patients, 491 were admitted to different
hospitals in Dhaka and 408 outside it, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
A total of 3,480 dengue patients, including 2,250 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.
The directorate has recorded 34,822 dengue cases and 31,219 recoveries so far this year.    -UNB


