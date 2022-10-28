Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 28 October, 2022, 11:31 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Rally At Rangpur

BNP flays AL for forcing motor owners to call 36-hr transport strike

Published : Friday, 28 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Laboni Yeasmin

Despite 36 hours of motor owners strike BNP set the target to gather 10 lakh people at their Rangpur divisional rally on Saturday.   
BNP leaders claimed many BNP leaders and activists from other districts have already reached Rangpur.  
Rangpur Motor Owners' Association will enforce a 36-hour strike from October 28 in the district demanding an end to movement of unauthorised three-wheelers and 'harassment by administration' on Rangpur-Kurigram highway.
BNP claimed Awami League government force Motor Owners' Association to call a strike.
AKM Mozammel Haque, President of Rangpur Motor Owners' Association told the media on Thursday that bus, minibus, microbus and truck movement will remain suspended in the district from 6:00am on Friday to Saturday 6:00pm.
He said the decision was taken on Wednesday night at a meeting with the transport owners of the districts.
Meanwhile, district BNP leaders condemned the decision alleging it was taken to obstruct BNP's divisional mass rally in Rangpur slated for October 29.
BNP organizing secretary of Rangpur Division Asadul Habib Dulu said that the government is adopting various strategies out of fear.
"I strongly condemn the decision taken by the motor owners association under the pressure of the government ahead of the BNP rally. How being a non-political organization they called a strike to disrupt the programme of a political party?" He said.
He urged the owner association to withdraw the strike otherwise they will also have to bear the consequences.
Earlier, Khulna District Bus-Minibus Owners' Association enforced strike on October 21 and 22 ahead of the BNP's divisional rally.
Besides, Barishal District Bus Owners Group threatened to enforce a strike on November 4 and 5 if the three-wheelers are not banned from the highway by November 3. The BNP claimed that it is a plan to thwart their programme.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Economy on brink of collapse by indulging in theft: Fakhrul
BNP indulged in spreading politically-motivated falsehoods: Quader
Dengue: 899 hospitalised, 3 more die
BNP flays AL for forcing motor owners to call 36-hr transport strike
ASEAN FMs 'determined' to solve Myanmar crisis
None can chew up forex reserve, it's for people: PM
No one forcing transport strike in Rangpur: Home boss
IMF decision on BD's $4.5m loan in two weeks: BB


Latest News
Lawyer killed in Panchagarh road crash
N Korea fires ballistic missile toward sea: Seoul
Man drowns in river in Habiganj
2 motorcyclists killed being crushed by truck in Sylhet
Apple’s revenue and profit edge up despite slowing economy
Dhaka's air quality is still 'unhealthy'
Musk in control of Twitter, ousts top executives
DNCC to launch 30-day drive amid uptick in dengue cases
IAEA to conduct 'independent' probe into Ukraine dirty bomb allegations
Slavery in United States: Five states to vote to abolish it
Most Read News
Slavery in United States: Five states to vote to abolish it
5 shops fined Tk 1 lakh for selling expired, unauthorised products
You've not chewed, rather swallowed money from reserves: Fakhrul
VLSI Day competition held at UIU
Dengue claims 3 more lives, 899 hospitalised in one day
Bus owners enforce two-day strike ahead of BNP's grand rally in Rangpur
Two more Rohingyas gunned down at camp
Man sentenced to death for killing teenage girl after rape
WB: Currency depreciations risk intensifying global food, energy crisis
Writ seeks uninterrupted mobile network on SC premises
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft