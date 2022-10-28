BNP flays AL for forcing motor owners to call 36-hr transport strike

Despite 36 hours of motor owners strike BNP set the target to gather 10 lakh people at their Rangpur divisional rally on Saturday.

BNP leaders claimed many BNP leaders and activists from other districts have already reached Rangpur.

Rangpur Motor Owners' Association will enforce a 36-hour strike from October 28 in the district demanding an end to movement of unauthorised three-wheelers and 'harassment by administration' on Rangpur-Kurigram highway.

BNP claimed Awami League government force Motor Owners' Association to call a strike.

AKM Mozammel Haque, President of Rangpur Motor Owners' Association told the media on Thursday that bus, minibus, microbus and truck movement will remain suspended in the district from 6:00am on Friday to Saturday 6:00pm.

He said the decision was taken on Wednesday night at a meeting with the transport owners of the districts.

Meanwhile, district BNP leaders condemned the decision alleging it was taken to obstruct BNP's divisional mass rally in Rangpur slated for October 29.

BNP organizing secretary of Rangpur Division Asadul Habib Dulu said that the government is adopting various strategies out of fear.

"I strongly condemn the decision taken by the motor owners association under the pressure of the government ahead of the BNP rally. How being a non-political organization they called a strike to disrupt the programme of a political party?" He said.

He urged the owner association to withdraw the strike otherwise they will also have to bear the consequences.

Earlier, Khulna District Bus-Minibus Owners' Association enforced strike on October 21 and 22 ahead of the BNP's divisional rally.

Besides, Barishal District Bus Owners Group threatened to enforce a strike on November 4 and 5 if the three-wheelers are not banned from the highway by November 3. The BNP claimed that it is a plan to thwart their programme.











