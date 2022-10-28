Video
ASEAN FMs 'determined' to solve Myanmar crisis

But the block fails to agree on strategy

Published : Friday, 28 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM

JAKARTA, Oct 27: Southeast Asian foreign ministers said they were "even more determined" to solve the political crisis in Myanmar during talks in Indonesia on Thursday ahead of the ASEAN leaders' summit in November.
Myanmar has been in turmoil since the military coup in February last year, but despite its expressions of concern, efforts by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) have yet to bear any fruit.
But "ASEAN should not be discouraged, but even more determined to help Myanmar to bring      about a peaceful solution", said Cambodian Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn after the emergency meeting at the bloc's secretariat in Jakarta.
Myanmar's junta had declined to send a non-political figure to the meeting.
More than 2,300 people have been killed in the Myanmar military's brutal crackdown on dissent after the coup, according to a local monitor.
The United States had urged strong action at Thursday's meeting. Daniel Kritenbrink, the top US diplomat for East Asia, said at an event in Washington that the junta was leading "the complete destruction of all the progress made over the last decade" as Myanmar transitioned to democracy.    -AFP









