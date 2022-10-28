None can chew up forex reserve, it's for people: PM



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurates several development projects, including capital dredging of a key channel, aimed at creating better facilities at Payra Seaport for its smooth operations virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban in the city on Thursday. PHOTO: PID

The issue come to the forefront after the Prime Minister on Thursday said no one can chew up the money. The forex reserve is for the people.

"Many may wonder where the forex reserve money went. Money from forex reserve went to Payra Port, procuring food for the people, fertiliser and meeting the daily needs of the people. No one can chew up the money. The forex reserve is for the people. We are using that for import and other necessary purposes," she said while inaugurating some development projects, including the capital dredging at Payra Port in Patuakhali, aiming to equip it with better facilities for smooth operation.

The Prime Minister virtually inaugurated the development projects from her official residence Ganabhaban in Dhaka.

Other inaugurated projects included eight ships and vessels, the first terminal, construction of a six-lane approach road and a bridge at Payra Port.

Among others, State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, Shipping Secretary Mostafa Kamal and Payra Port Authority Chairman Rear Admiral Mohammad Sohail also spoke at the event.

In her speech, the Prime Minister said for the first time, money from 'Bangladesh Infrastructure Development Fund (BIDF)' is being used. It is being used for capital dredging of Payra Port. The BIDF was formed to use the forex for the country's development purposes.

"We have provided loan with minimum interest rate to the port. With one percent service charge, they will have to give only two percent interest rate," she said.

She also informed that the Payra Port has special importance as it is situated in between Mongla and Chattogram ports. The Payra Port has so far earned revenues worth over Tk 600 crore since operations started.

Sheikh Hasina said she had to face strong opposition from many quarters when she wanted to establish the Payra Port. The claim was that it would not be viable. But, it has already started earning money.

She also stressed that the country's money will remain in Bangladesh. Bangladesh's forex reserve can be used for infrastructure development.

In this connection, she has also mentioned the hassles Bangladesh has to deal with when taking foreign funds. "Considering that, we have created a fund - BIDF. We have created this fund using our forex reserve money. Using that fund, we are starting the dredging of Payra Port," she added.

Bangladesh's forex reserves stood at US$35.98 billion as of October 19, 2022, according to data from Bangladesh Bank. The forex reserves were $46.19 billion a year ago (October 19, 2021).

In her speech, the Prime Minister urged the global community to end the Russia-Ukraine war, withdraw sanctions and allow people, who have nothing to do with the war, to have a shot at a better life.

"I urge people of the world, this war must be stopped, sanctions have to be withdrawn, people need to have a scope to live their lives," she said.

She said that the entire world including the developed countries have been facing acute energy and electricity crisis due to the Russia-Ukraine war.

"We are facing the impact too. Prices of everything shot up suddenly due to the impact of Covid-19 pandemic and Russia-Ukraine war and sanctions," she said, adding the mass people are bearing the brunt.

"They are in pain. I don't know who is making profit. May be those who produce and trade arms, but general people, not only in Bangladesh but also around the world, are suffering a lot," she stated.

Describing the projects initiated for development of the naval routes briefly, the Prime Minister said that Bangladesh's economy would be more vibrant, stronger and developed once the measures taken are completed.

She said the government has been developing roads, railway, air and waterways but the priority is developing the naval routes across the country to ensure transportation of goods at the cheapest rate.

She stressed the need for dredging the naval routes every year, after their capital dredging, to ensure navigability. The government is arranging dredgers for every seaport, as maintenance dredging is required every year to ensure navigability.

She said the government wanted to connect the seaport with North Bengal and it can also connect Assam of India and Bhutan. In this connection, she said that her government had already allowed India, Nepal and Bhutan to use Mongla and Chattogram seaports.

She stated that after taking office, she took every measure following the footsteps of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. "The socio-economic development of Bangladesh would happen due to its geographical position," she quoted Bangabandhu as saying.

Earlier, a documentary on the development of the Payra Port was screened at the programme.













Clarifying the issue of forex reserves Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said the money from the reserve went to Payra Port, procuring food for the people, importing fertiliser and meeting the daily needs of the people.The issue come to the forefront after the Prime Minister on Thursday said no one can chew up the money. The forex reserve is for the people."Many may wonder where the forex reserve money went. Money from forex reserve went to Payra Port, procuring food for the people, fertiliser and meeting the daily needs of the people. No one can chew up the money. The forex reserve is for the people. We are using that for import and other necessary purposes," she said while inaugurating some development projects, including the capital dredging at Payra Port in Patuakhali, aiming to equip it with better facilities for smooth operation.The Prime Minister virtually inaugurated the development projects from her official residence Ganabhaban in Dhaka.Other inaugurated projects included eight ships and vessels, the first terminal, construction of a six-lane approach road and a bridge at Payra Port.Among others, State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, Shipping Secretary Mostafa Kamal and Payra Port Authority Chairman Rear Admiral Mohammad Sohail also spoke at the event.In her speech, the Prime Minister said for the first time, money from 'Bangladesh Infrastructure Development Fund (BIDF)' is being used. It is being used for capital dredging of Payra Port. The BIDF was formed to use the forex for the country's development purposes."We have provided loan with minimum interest rate to the port. With one percent service charge, they will have to give only two percent interest rate," she said.She also informed that the Payra Port has special importance as it is situated in between Mongla and Chattogram ports. The Payra Port has so far earned revenues worth over Tk 600 crore since operations started.Sheikh Hasina said she had to face strong opposition from many quarters when she wanted to establish the Payra Port. The claim was that it would not be viable. But, it has already started earning money.She also stressed that the country's money will remain in Bangladesh. Bangladesh's forex reserve can be used for infrastructure development.In this connection, she has also mentioned the hassles Bangladesh has to deal with when taking foreign funds. "Considering that, we have created a fund - BIDF. We have created this fund using our forex reserve money. Using that fund, we are starting the dredging of Payra Port," she added.Bangladesh's forex reserves stood at US$35.98 billion as of October 19, 2022, according to data from Bangladesh Bank. The forex reserves were $46.19 billion a year ago (October 19, 2021).In her speech, the Prime Minister urged the global community to end the Russia-Ukraine war, withdraw sanctions and allow people, who have nothing to do with the war, to have a shot at a better life."I urge people of the world, this war must be stopped, sanctions have to be withdrawn, people need to have a scope to live their lives," she said.She said that the entire world including the developed countries have been facing acute energy and electricity crisis due to the Russia-Ukraine war."We are facing the impact too. Prices of everything shot up suddenly due to the impact of Covid-19 pandemic and Russia-Ukraine war and sanctions," she said, adding the mass people are bearing the brunt."They are in pain. I don't know who is making profit. May be those who produce and trade arms, but general people, not only in Bangladesh but also around the world, are suffering a lot," she stated.Describing the projects initiated for development of the naval routes briefly, the Prime Minister said that Bangladesh's economy would be more vibrant, stronger and developed once the measures taken are completed.She said the government has been developing roads, railway, air and waterways but the priority is developing the naval routes across the country to ensure transportation of goods at the cheapest rate.She stressed the need for dredging the naval routes every year, after their capital dredging, to ensure navigability. The government is arranging dredgers for every seaport, as maintenance dredging is required every year to ensure navigability.She said the government wanted to connect the seaport with North Bengal and it can also connect Assam of India and Bhutan. In this connection, she said that her government had already allowed India, Nepal and Bhutan to use Mongla and Chattogram seaports.She stated that after taking office, she took every measure following the footsteps of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. "The socio-economic development of Bangladesh would happen due to its geographical position," she quoted Bangabandhu as saying.Earlier, a documentary on the development of the Payra Port was screened at the programme.