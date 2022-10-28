Video
Friday, 28 October, 2022, 11:30 AM
Home Front Page

No one forcing transport strike in Rangpur: Home boss

Published : Friday, 28 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Staff Correspondent

Regarding the transport strike called in Rangpur ahead of BNP's grand rally to be held on Friday, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said on Thursday that transport owners and workers may call strike to refrain from bringing out their vehicles fearing attacks by BNP leaders and activists as it had happened in 2013 and 2014.
"Bus owners saw BNP's
arson attacks in 2013 and 2104. They torched buses. If the transport owners think it is not safe, they may not run their vehicles on roads," Kamal told reporters at a  press briefing  after charing a meeting of the committee formed to prepare recommendations to restore discipline on  roads to minimise accidents in the ministry conference room.
He said, "We are not forcing the transport leaders. They are independent. They can decide what they want to do. We do not interfere with their decisions."
The government is not barring BNP from holding political rallies anywhere, he said.
Rangpur District Motor Owners' Association and Barisal Bus owners called  strikes for October 28-29 and November 4-5 respectively.
The announcements when BNP, the country's major opposition political party, is scheduled to hold its  rally in Rangpur on October 29 and in Barishal on November 5.
A similar transport strike was held in Mymensingh and Khulna before BNP's mass rallies.
BNP leaders alleged that the government was forcing bus owners to hold strikes to disrupt the rally.
The previous transport strikes blocked key routes to Mymensingh and Khulna for not only party workers but also common folks.
On October 23, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader, also general secretary of Awami League, said he has nothing to do if bus owners all sudden strikes and cause public sufferings.
At a separate event, Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud said, "As BNP men burnt buses, trucks and launches in the past, bus owners and workers called strike in Khulna. If they call strike in Barishal, it was  for the same reason."
"I don't know what they will do in Rangpur. If similar things happen there, then it is up to the transport owners and workers."
Terming the organizations as independent, he said leaders of BNP, Awami League and Jatiya Party belong to these organisations, who unitedly decided to enforce strikes to save their buses.


Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
Developed & Maintenance by i2soft