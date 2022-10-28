IMF decision on BD's $4.5m loan in two weeks: BB

The International Monetary Fund (IMF), an international financial agency of the United Nations based in the USA, may finalise its decision regarding the US$4.5 billion loan Bangladesh sought from the institution within two weeks, according to the officials relevant with the negotiation.

The members of the IMF delegation met with Bangladesh Bank officials on Thursday as part of ongoing discussions on lending to Bangladesh.

The IMF team, led by Rahul Anand, IMF Mission Chief to Bangladesh would also continue the engagement with other stakeholders during the visit. This is the first mission and programme discussion which could continue over the coming months.

After the meeting, Bangladesh Bank (BB) spokesperson GM Abul Kalam Azad told The Daily Observer that the final decision regarding the $4.5 billion loan from the IMF will come within two weeks.

"Bangladesh has 'Extended Credit Facility,' 'Rapid Credit Facility' and 'Rapid Financing Instrument' agreements with the IMF. The IMF team is visiting Bangladesh as part of its regular programme. We will discuss banking and the overall economic situation with them. Under the aforementioned agreements, the final decision on the $4.5 billion loan will come within the coming two weeks," he hoped.

"Bangladesh Bank's talks with the IMF are proving to be fruitful," he claimed.

Earlier, Bangladesh had sent a letter to IMF seeking a loan in July to deal with the economic crisis.

Two weeks ago in a meeting in Washington, the IMF gave preliminary approval for the loan.

The international lender will hold meetings with various departments of the government from October 26 to November 9 in this regard.

To discuss the terms of the $4.5 billion loan, an IMF team came to Dhaka on Wednesday and started meeting with the concern authorities from Thursday.

The Finance Ministry officials expect to receive $1.5 billion as the first installment of the loan in January next year after negotiations on loan terms.

On Wednesday, Finance Ministry Senior Secretary Fatima Yasmin said that she was optimistic about getting credit from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to deal with the crisis that grew due to the Russia-Ukraine war.

After meeting with the visiting IMF delegation at her Secretariat office, she told reporters, "We are hopeful about getting a loan from the International Monetary Fund."

"There will be no problem in getting a loan from the IMF", she added.

The first meeting with the IMF delegation held on Wednesday would be followed by a series of meetings between the two sides.

The IMF delegation is on a 15-day visit to Dhaka beginning Wednesday.

The delegation led by IMF Mission Chief Rahul Anand, met the Senior Secretary at her office.

Bangladesh will negotiate the conditions with the IMF delegation during its stay in Dhaka.

The IMF delegation will discuss lending to Bangladesh in future, its financial sector reforms and policies for long-term lending.

In July, Bangladesh had requested the IMF to extend $4.5 billion as credit as budgetary and balance of payments supports.

Bangladesh sought $1.5 billion to $3.0 billion as balance of payment and budgetary supports.

The remaining $1.5 billion was sought from the IMF's new initiative, the Resilience and Sustainable Development Fund.

The IMF attached several conditions including financial sector reform for extending the credit.

The conditions include: strengthening corporate governance, stricter monitoring and enforcement of existing infrastructure, stronger support for enforcement of creditors' rights and appropriate reforms in the legal system to ensure incentives to the borrowers to repay.

The IMF also asked for speedier and increased revenue collection, simplification of the Value Added Tax (VAT) infrastructure, modernisation of revenue administration and management to reduce the risk of non-collection of taxes from large number of taxpayers.

Bangladesh's 7.6 per cent revenue collection in relation to its gross domestic product (GDP) is the lowest in South Asia.

The IMF asked for the restoration of discipline and order in the banking sector and dealing with its high level of non-performing loans, particularly of the state-owned banks.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal did not attend the recent IMF-World Bank annual meeting in Washington.

Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rauf Talukder attended the meeting leading an 11-member Bangladesh delegation.

When the Governor met with IMF officials they gave verbal assurance that the IMF would extend credit provided Bangladesh met its conditions.













