Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 28 October, 2022, 11:30 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

IMF decision on BD's $4.5m loan in two weeks: BB

Published : Friday, 28 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Business Correspondent

The International Monetary Fund (IMF), an international financial agency of the United Nations based in the USA, may finalise its decision regarding the US$4.5 billion loan Bangladesh sought from the institution within two weeks, according to the officials relevant with the negotiation.
The members of the IMF delegation met with Bangladesh Bank officials on Thursday as part of ongoing discussions on lending to Bangladesh.
The IMF team, led by Rahul Anand, IMF Mission Chief to Bangladesh would also continue the engagement with other stakeholders during the visit. This is the first mission and programme discussion which could continue over the coming months.
After the meeting, Bangladesh Bank (BB) spokesperson GM Abul Kalam Azad told The Daily Observer that the final decision regarding the $4.5 billion loan from the IMF will come within two weeks.
"Bangladesh has 'Extended Credit Facility,' 'Rapid Credit Facility' and 'Rapid Financing Instrument' agreements with the IMF. The IMF team is visiting Bangladesh as part of its regular programme. We will discuss banking and the overall economic      situation with them. Under the aforementioned agreements, the final decision on the $4.5 billion loan will come within the coming two weeks," he hoped.
"Bangladesh Bank's talks with the IMF are proving to be fruitful," he claimed.
Earlier, Bangladesh had sent a letter to IMF seeking a loan in July to deal with the economic crisis.
Two weeks ago in a meeting in Washington, the IMF gave preliminary approval for the loan.
The international lender will hold meetings with various departments of the government from October 26 to November 9 in this regard.
To discuss the terms of the $4.5 billion loan, an IMF team came to Dhaka on Wednesday and started meeting with the concern authorities from Thursday.
The Finance Ministry officials expect to receive $1.5 billion as the first installment of the loan in January next year after negotiations on loan terms.
On Wednesday, Finance Ministry Senior Secretary Fatima Yasmin said that she was optimistic about getting credit from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to deal with the crisis that grew due to the Russia-Ukraine war.
After meeting with the visiting IMF delegation at her Secretariat office, she told reporters, "We are hopeful about getting a loan from the International Monetary Fund."
"There will be no problem in getting a loan from the IMF", she added.
The first meeting with the IMF delegation held on Wednesday would be followed by a series of meetings between the two sides.
The IMF delegation is on a 15-day visit to Dhaka beginning Wednesday.
The delegation led by IMF Mission Chief Rahul Anand, met the Senior Secretary at her office.
Bangladesh will negotiate the conditions with the IMF delegation during its stay in Dhaka.
The IMF delegation will discuss lending to Bangladesh in future, its financial sector reforms and policies for long-term lending.
In July, Bangladesh had requested the IMF to extend $4.5 billion as credit as budgetary and balance of payments supports.
Bangladesh sought $1.5 billion to $3.0 billion as balance of payment and budgetary supports.
The remaining $1.5 billion was sought from the IMF's new initiative, the Resilience and Sustainable Development Fund.
The IMF attached several conditions including financial sector reform for extending the credit.
 The conditions include: strengthening corporate governance, stricter monitoring and enforcement of existing infrastructure, stronger support for enforcement of creditors' rights and appropriate reforms in the legal system to ensure incentives to the borrowers to repay.
The IMF also asked for speedier and increased revenue collection, simplification of the Value Added Tax (VAT) infrastructure, modernisation of revenue administration and management to reduce the risk of non-collection of taxes from large number of taxpayers.
Bangladesh's 7.6 per cent revenue collection in relation to its gross domestic product (GDP) is the lowest in South Asia.
The IMF asked for the restoration of discipline and  order in the banking sector and dealing with its  high level of non-performing loans, particularly of the state-owned banks.
Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal did not attend the recent IMF-World Bank annual meeting in Washington.
Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rauf Talukder attended the meeting leading an 11-member Bangladesh delegation.
When the Governor met with IMF officials they gave verbal assurance that the IMF would extend credit provided Bangladesh met its conditions.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Economy on brink of collapse by indulging in theft: Fakhrul
BNP indulged in spreading politically-motivated falsehoods: Quader
Dengue: 899 hospitalised, 3 more die
BNP flays AL for forcing motor owners to call 36-hr transport strike
ASEAN FMs 'determined' to solve Myanmar crisis
None can chew up forex reserve, it's for people: PM
No one forcing transport strike in Rangpur: Home boss
IMF decision on BD's $4.5m loan in two weeks: BB


Latest News
Lawyer killed in Panchagarh road crash
N Korea fires ballistic missile toward sea: Seoul
Man drowns in river in Habiganj
2 motorcyclists killed being crushed by truck in Sylhet
Apple’s revenue and profit edge up despite slowing economy
Dhaka's air quality is still 'unhealthy'
Musk in control of Twitter, ousts top executives
DNCC to launch 30-day drive amid uptick in dengue cases
IAEA to conduct 'independent' probe into Ukraine dirty bomb allegations
Slavery in United States: Five states to vote to abolish it
Most Read News
Slavery in United States: Five states to vote to abolish it
5 shops fined Tk 1 lakh for selling expired, unauthorised products
You've not chewed, rather swallowed money from reserves: Fakhrul
VLSI Day competition held at UIU
Dengue claims 3 more lives, 899 hospitalised in one day
Bus owners enforce two-day strike ahead of BNP's grand rally in Rangpur
Two more Rohingyas gunned down at camp
Man sentenced to death for killing teenage girl after rape
WB: Currency depreciations risk intensifying global food, energy crisis
Writ seeks uninterrupted mobile network on SC premises
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft