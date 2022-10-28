Video
Friday, 28 October, 2022, 11:30 AM
Home Front Page

Opposing Independence

Draft law for trial of Jamaat may be tabled in JS soon: Minister

Published : Friday, 28 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82
Staff Correspondent

Law, Justice and Parlia-mentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq on Thursday said the amendment to the law that made holding of the trial of Jamaat-e-Islami as a party would be placed before Parliament soon.
The Law Minister said this in response to
question from reporters after a training workshop at the Judicial Training Institute in the capital on Thursday.
In response to a question about the registration of Jamaat-e-Islami, the Law Minister said, "The government is determined to prosecute those who committed war crimes in 1971. The present government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has shown this judgment. Everyone saw that many judgments have already been implemented in the meantime."
"The law will need to be changed to prosecute the Jamaat. I said that long ago. This Act has been sent to the Cabinet for amendment. We will pass the law within a few days so that the trial could be started very soon," the Law Minister added.
In response to another query that Jamaat has applied to the Election Commission to register under another name, the Minister said that it is a pending matter. The government would monitor how the Election Commission (EC) disposes of Jamaat's application under a different name. Then, I will speak about it, he noted.
When asked whether he would take the initiative to hear about the registration of Jamaat, which is pending before the Appellate Division for disposal, the Minister said, ""I will take the initiative if necessary."
Shahidul Alam Zinuk, Inspector General of Registration Department presided over the ceremony while Law Secretary Golam Sarwar also spoke in the programme.


