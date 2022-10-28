Govt sends detailed proposal to Brunei for LNG import

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said on Thursday that the government has sent a detailed proposal to Brunei to import Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) for addressing the nagging power and gas crisis.

"We hope the power supply situation will improve from November," he told reporters after attending a seminar on National dialogue -Bangladesh's NDC goal and energy sustainability at BRAC Inn Centre. OXFAM and Tara jointly organised the seminar in partnership with the European Climate Foundation.

The State Minister suggested the development partners to come forward with investment, efficient technology and funding to increase the share of clean and green energy in power generation.

"We're seeking the latest and efficient technology as well as necessary funding from our development partners to achieve a goal to generate 40 per cent electricity from renewable energy by 2041, although we are not responsible for the pollution, we need private sectors investment here," he said.

Multi-stakeholder national dialogue where RMG owners, professionals, policy experts, energy experts, development partners and climate justice experts took part.

Narrating the obstacles of implementing solar-grid style project in Bangladesh, Hamid said renewable energy can be one of the sources of energy, it can be cheaper if we could be able to import it from Nepal and Bhutan, however, everyone is comparing Bangladesh with them but it is not equal it is not at all an apple to apple comparison.

"But they view it from their perspective while Bangladesh's case is different. A solar energy plant needs huge land and huge funds. Bangladesh lacks adequate and available lands and funds", he said adding, a one megawatt capacity solar plant needs three acres of land.

"So we're looking for efficient technology with low-cost. Our development partners can help us through efficient technology and funds", he said.

Mahmuda Sultana, Programme Director Oxfam in Bangladesh discusses Oxfam's efforts in this regard saying that Bangladesh cannot sit idle, Bangladesh should be ready to tap all resources in future to keep it development pace sustainable.

Dr Farhina Ahmed, Secretary Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change took part in the discussion.

Anwarul Islam, General Manager and Head of Sustainability and Compliance, Nurur Rahman, Executive Director, Sustainable Financing Department of Bangladesh Bank, Farida Yasmeen, Director, Multilateral Economic Affair Wing also spoke.

Nasrul Hamid said many of the foreign and local energy experts raised questions as to why Bangladesh is not taking a move to go for renewable energy to address its energy crisis.

"Power Ministry has adopted a policy to set up re-charging stations for electric vehicles," he added.

Environment Secretary Dr Farhina Ahmed said the government has adopted a 100-year Mujib Prosperity Plan laying full emphasis on mitigation and adaptation measures in environmental issues.

Impress-Newtex Composite Textiles Ltd Director Nafis Ud Doula said though the development partners are calling for reducing emission, the green factories are not getting benefits in the price of their products from their buyers.

Pacific Jeans Group's Anwarul Islam said his factory has set up a rooftop solar plant on factory building in Chattogram which reduces 20 per cent of its electricity cost.

"Rooftop solar project is very much viable if the necessary fund is available without hassle", he said adding that his factory is now planning to install a 41 MW solar plant with own fund.

Referring to the request of businessmen to resume LNG imports from the international spot market and to ensure uninterrupted gas and electricity supply to factories at a higher price, Nasrul said the government is assessing all the options.

"We're working on it. Businessmen need uninterrupted gas supply at affordable price," he added.

He also said that the government has taken up measures to implement projects to generate 1000 MW of power from the solar system while a plan was adopted to generate electricity from hydrogen by 2035.

He said the transport sector can be a major place for reducing emissions as a diesel-run motor vehicle's energy efficiency is 20 per cent while an electric vehicle (EV) efficiency is 80 per cent.













