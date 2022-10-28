Khaleda may not be sent to jail before polls: Anisul

Law Minister Anisul Huq on Thursday informed that the government has no intention of sending BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia back to jail before the upcoming parliamentary elections.

"There is no possibility of Khaleda Zia being sent back to jail before the national elections. The

government is not thinking of changing her (Khaleda Zia's) conditional release under Section 401 of the Criminal Procedure Code," the law minister came up with the comments in response to reporters' questions after inaugurating a workshop at the Judicial Administration Training Institute.

When asked whether Khaleda Zia is being sent to jail before the upcoming national elections, the law minister said, "I don't think so."

The Ministry of Home Affairs issued a notification on September 19 suspending the sentence of BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia in two corruption cases for another 6 months under the previous conditions.

With this, Khaleda Zia's 17-year sentence was suspended for the sixth time.

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the government temporarily freed Khaleda from jail through an executive order suspending her sentence on March 25, 2020, on conditions that she would stay at her Gulshan house, and would not leave the country.

The 76-year-old BNP chief has been staying at her Gulshan residence since her release from jail. A special team of physicians has been overseeing her treatment.

The BNP chief was admitted to Evercare Hospital several times after she had tested positive for Covid-19 in April 2021.

Khaleda's family submitted several applications to the government seeking permission to send her to an advanced centre abroad for the treatment of her multiple health complications, but the government has rejected it every time as she was convicted of corruption by the court in two cases.

She was sent to Old Dhaka Central Jail after she was sentenced to five years' imprisonment by a special court in the Zia Orphanage Trust corruption case on February 8, 2018. BNP chief's sentence was doubled by the High Court in October of that year after hearing the appeal against the verdict. In the same month, he was sentenced to another 7 years in the Zia Charitable Trust corruption case by the lower court.











