BSMMU observes University Research Day

Young doctors will be able to bring radical changes in medical science through research and development said Minister of the Ministry of Science and Technology Architect Yafes Osman.

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) celebrated 4th University Research Day with colourful arrangements. The occasion of the day (Thursday), university celebrated it with a colourful procession, research posters, presentation, meet the press, award giving ceremony and discussions.

This year, 16 people including professors, associate professors, assistant professors, medical officers were awarded research medals and research awards from hundreds of researchers for their excellent research.

Minister of Science and Technology Architect Yafes Osman, said, "There is no alternative to research to advance medical science in digital Bangladesh. If the trend of research is not continued, the country will lag behind. I believe that young doctors will be able to bring radical changes in medical science through development and progress through research."

Prof Dr Md Sharfuddin Ahmed, Vice-Chancellor of BSMMU, said, "There is no alternative to research in disease prevention. One lakh crore taka can be saved annually if only diabetes can be prevented. The Vice-Chancellor's Award has been given to accelerate research activities at BSMMU."

"A new wave of interest and enthusiasm has been created among teachers and doctors in this university to do research. To fulfil their needs, an annual allocation of Tk 50 crore is required in the research sector. Already, the allocation for the research sector has been increased five times from 4 crore to 22 crore 40 lakh taka. In addition, 24 research doctors have been enrolled in the PhD course for the first time in the current academic year to accelerate research work. Faculty, doctors and residents of BSMMU have earned 20 per cent of the Integrated Research Award given by the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina," he added.

Prof Dr Dil Afroz Begum, Acting Chairman of Bangladesh University Grant Commission, said, "The University Grant Commission will provide all possible support in the field of world-class medical education, medical services and research."