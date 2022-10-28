Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 28 October, 2022, 11:30 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

BSMMU observes University Research Day

Published : Friday, 28 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Staff Correspondent

Young doctors will be able to bring radical changes in medical science through research and development said Minister of the Ministry of Science and Technology Architect Yafes Osman.
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) celebrated 4th University Research Day with colourful arrangements. The occasion of the day (Thursday), university celebrated it with a colourful procession, research posters, presentation, meet the press, award giving ceremony and discussions.
This year, 16 people including professors, associate professors, assistant professors, medical officers were awarded research medals and research awards from hundreds of researchers for their excellent research.
Minister of Science and Technology Architect Yafes Osman, said, "There is no alternative to research to advance medical science in digital Bangladesh. If the trend of research is not continued, the country will lag behind. I believe that young doctors will be able to bring radical changes in medical science through development and progress through research."
Prof Dr Md Sharfuddin Ahmed, Vice-Chancellor of BSMMU, said, "There is no alternative to research in disease prevention. One lakh crore taka can be saved annually if only diabetes can be prevented. The Vice-Chancellor's Award has been given to accelerate research activities at BSMMU."
"A new wave of interest and enthusiasm has been created among teachers and doctors in this university to do research. To fulfil their needs, an annual allocation of Tk 50 crore is required in the research sector. Already, the allocation for the research sector has been increased five times from 4 crore to 22 crore 40 lakh taka. In addition, 24 research doctors have been enrolled in the PhD course for the first time in the current academic year to accelerate research work. Faculty, doctors and residents of BSMMU have earned 20 per cent of the Integrated Research Award given by the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina," he added.
Prof Dr Dil Afroz Begum, Acting Chairman of Bangladesh University Grant Commission, said, "The University Grant Commission will provide all possible support in the field of world-class medical education, medical services and research."



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BSMMU observes University Research Day
2 more Rohingyas shot dead in Cox's Bazar
Arrest warrant against Evaly chairman
Ex-DIG Bazlur jailed for 5 yrs
Industry owners, alumni urged to support researchers
999: Police get call from ‘thief’ for help!
143 stranded in Libya flown home
EC extends deadline by  90 days


Latest News
Lawyer killed in Panchagarh road crash
N Korea fires ballistic missile toward sea: Seoul
Man drowns in river in Habiganj
2 motorcyclists killed being crushed by truck in Sylhet
Apple’s revenue and profit edge up despite slowing economy
Dhaka's air quality is still 'unhealthy'
Musk in control of Twitter, ousts top executives
DNCC to launch 30-day drive amid uptick in dengue cases
IAEA to conduct 'independent' probe into Ukraine dirty bomb allegations
Slavery in United States: Five states to vote to abolish it
Most Read News
Slavery in United States: Five states to vote to abolish it
5 shops fined Tk 1 lakh for selling expired, unauthorised products
You've not chewed, rather swallowed money from reserves: Fakhrul
VLSI Day competition held at UIU
Dengue claims 3 more lives, 899 hospitalised in one day
Bus owners enforce two-day strike ahead of BNP's grand rally in Rangpur
Two more Rohingyas gunned down at camp
Man sentenced to death for killing teenage girl after rape
WB: Currency depreciations risk intensifying global food, energy crisis
Writ seeks uninterrupted mobile network on SC premises
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft