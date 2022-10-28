Video
Friday, 28 October, 2022, 11:29 AM
2 more Rohingyas shot dead in Cox's Bazar

Published : Friday, 28 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33

COX'S BAZAR, Oct 27: Two Rohingya men have been shot dead in the middle of the night at a refugee camp in Cox's Bazar's Ukhiya Upazila.
The incident occurred at Rohingya Camp No. 17 in Palangkhali on Thursday, a day after another man was similarly dragged out of bed and gunned down in the same settlement.
The victims are Ayat Ullah, 40, and Md Yasin, 30, according to Captain Md Harun-ur-Rashid Chowdhury of the Armed Police Battalion.
Ayat and Yasin were asleep when a group of assailants stormed into their home and forcibly took them outside at night, he said.
Yasin was found dead with gunshot wounds to his body at a nearby alley. Ayat was declared dead by a doctor after he was rushed to Kutupalong MSF Hospital, the APBn captain said.
The assailants fled before law enforcers arrived on the scene. Police have launched efforts to identify and arrest the culprits, he added.    -bdnews24.com


