

Pushpita wins Channel I music award

She was given the award at a programme organized at Sheikh Russel Cantonment at the Padma shore for her new song 'Basanto Kachhe Elo' released recently.

Bangladesh Army Chief SM Shafiuddin Ahmed handed over the award to the rising singer at a function held at the Sheikh Russel Cantonment.









