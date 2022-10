RAJSHAHI, Oct 27: A 50-year-old domestic help on her way to work was crushed under the wheels of a speeding train in Rajshahi city early on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Sabera Begum, wife of late Alauddin of Aliganj Modhypara under Rajpara police station of the city.

The body has been handed over to the woman's family, the police officer added. -UNB