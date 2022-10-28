Demand for prompt implementation of road transport rules

Everyone must come forward to implement the Road Safety. Prompt dissemination and implementation of rules and regulations of RTA-2018 is required for proper enforcement of the law. Iqbal Masud, Director of Dhaka Ahsania Mission Health Sector, President of the programme called on the government in this regard.

On the occasion of 'National Road Safety Day-2022' and 'World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims-2022', inauguration of month-long campaign programme of Dhaka Ahsania Mission was held at the head office auditorium recently.

A B M Amin Ullah Nuri, Secretary of Road Transport and Highways Division, was present as the chief guest in the programme presided over by Iqbal Masud, Director of Dhaka Ahsaniya Mission-Health and Wash Sector.

Chairman of Bangladesh Road Transport Authority, Nur Mohammad Mazumder, Executive Director of Dhaka Transport Coordination Authority, Sabiha Parveen and Bangladesh Country Coordinator of Global Health Advocacy Incubator, Shariful Alam were present as special guests as well.












