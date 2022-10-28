Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 28 October, 2022, 11:29 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Demand for prompt implementation of road transport rules

Published : Friday, 28 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74
Staff Correspondent

Everyone must come forward to implement the Road Safety. Prompt dissemination and implementation of rules and regulations of RTA-2018 is required for proper enforcement of the law. Iqbal Masud, Director of Dhaka Ahsania Mission Health Sector, President of the programme called on the government in this regard.
On the occasion of 'National Road Safety Day-2022' and 'World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims-2022', inauguration of month-long campaign programme of Dhaka Ahsania Mission was held at the head office auditorium recently.
A B M Amin Ullah Nuri, Secretary of Road Transport and Highways Division, was present as the chief guest in the programme presided over by Iqbal Masud, Director of Dhaka Ahsaniya Mission-Health and Wash Sector.
Chairman of Bangladesh Road Transport Authority, Nur Mohammad Mazumder, Executive Director of Dhaka Transport Coordination Authority, Sabiha Parveen and Bangladesh Country Coordinator of Global Health Advocacy Incubator, Shariful Alam were present as special guests as well.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Three-day convocation programme at Khulna University
‘Media a key tool to promote safe migration’
Pushpita wins Channel I music award
50-yr-old woman crushed by train in Rajshahi
Demand for prompt implementation of road transport rules
Agri digitalisation a must to ensure food security: Experts
Proshika to launch urban gardening project in 4 cities
Elderly woman tied to tree, tortured in Natore


Latest News
Lawyer killed in Panchagarh road crash
N Korea fires ballistic missile toward sea: Seoul
Man drowns in river in Habiganj
2 motorcyclists killed being crushed by truck in Sylhet
Apple’s revenue and profit edge up despite slowing economy
Dhaka's air quality is still 'unhealthy'
Musk in control of Twitter, ousts top executives
DNCC to launch 30-day drive amid uptick in dengue cases
IAEA to conduct 'independent' probe into Ukraine dirty bomb allegations
Slavery in United States: Five states to vote to abolish it
Most Read News
Slavery in United States: Five states to vote to abolish it
5 shops fined Tk 1 lakh for selling expired, unauthorised products
You've not chewed, rather swallowed money from reserves: Fakhrul
VLSI Day competition held at UIU
Dengue claims 3 more lives, 899 hospitalised in one day
Bus owners enforce two-day strike ahead of BNP's grand rally in Rangpur
Two more Rohingyas gunned down at camp
Man sentenced to death for killing teenage girl after rape
WB: Currency depreciations risk intensifying global food, energy crisis
Writ seeks uninterrupted mobile network on SC premises
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft