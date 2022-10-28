Video
Agri digitalisation a must to ensure food security: Experts

Published : Friday, 28 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 103

Agriculture Secretary Md Sayedul Islam speaking at the inauguration programme of workshop on Digital Agriculture on Bangladesh at the BARC auditorium in the city on Thursday. photo: observer

Experts on Thursday observed that digitalisation of agriculture is an urgent now to ensure the Bangladesh's food security.
With a growing population and facing climate change challenges, digital agriculture can deliver Bangladesh with the boost in productivity that is needs to secure food and nutrition security for decades to come, they told one of the main conclusions of a workshop here.
To discuss digital opportunities in agriculture, the event was arranged at BARC auditorium jointly the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) in collaboration with Aspire to Innovate (a2i).
FAO Senior Economist Carlo Bravigave made a presentation on how digital technology is being used to improve food system sustainability, a FAO press release said.
Agriculture Secretary Md Sayedul Islam chaired the inaugural session, where Dewan Muhammad Humayun Kabir, Project Director of a2i, Information, Communication and Technology (ICT) Division, and Shaikh Mohammad Bokhtiar, Executive Chairman, Bangladesh Agricultural Research Council (BARC).
The technical session was chaired by Md Abdus Salam, Member Director (Current Charge), Planning and Evaluation Division, BARC. NM Zeaul Alam, Senior Secretary, ICT Division, was present as the chief guest.
Digital innovations in agriculture, from mobile phones and internet connectivity for smallholder farmers, to drones, and more advanced technology, have the potential to drive agricultural transformation in the country.
Speaking at the event, FAO Representative in Bangladesh Robert D Simpson, said: "Digital transformation of agriculture is already here and it's here to stay. Bangladesh is just starting on the road to adopting digital technologies and both the Government and FAO are committed to doing all we can to encourage its uptake".
He said digitalisation of agriculture will boost productivity, helping to meet increasing demand for food as the population grows, and to fulfill ambitions for increased food exports.    -BSS


