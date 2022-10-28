Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 28 October, 2022, 11:29 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Proshika to launch urban gardening project in 4 cities

Published : Friday, 28 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79
Staff Correspondent

Proshika, a prominent non government organization (NGO), will provide technical and logistic support to establish five thousand urban gardens in Dhaka North and South, Narayanganj and Gazipur City Corporations with the financial support of United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).
The organization on Tuesday formally launched the project 'Promoting Urban Gardening by the Urban Poor in Four Cities' at the AKM Ghiyasuddin Milki Auditorium of Khamar Bari at Farmgate in the capital.
Under the project, 5 thousand beneficiaries will be selected in the next eight months. After that, 250 community trainers will be selected and trained from among the poor communities of these city corporations. These trained trainers will later train and assist 5,000 beneficiaries in implementing urban gardens. The respective ward councilors and local community members will be involved in the entire process.
Proshika will play a key role in the implementation of this project funded by FAO. The organization will provide training to the beneficiaries besides providing good quality seeds, fertilizers, pesticides, geo bags, spades and water containers.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Three-day convocation programme at Khulna University
‘Media a key tool to promote safe migration’
Pushpita wins Channel I music award
50-yr-old woman crushed by train in Rajshahi
Demand for prompt implementation of road transport rules
Agri digitalisation a must to ensure food security: Experts
Proshika to launch urban gardening project in 4 cities
Elderly woman tied to tree, tortured in Natore


Latest News
Lawyer killed in Panchagarh road crash
N Korea fires ballistic missile toward sea: Seoul
Man drowns in river in Habiganj
2 motorcyclists killed being crushed by truck in Sylhet
Apple’s revenue and profit edge up despite slowing economy
Dhaka's air quality is still 'unhealthy'
Musk in control of Twitter, ousts top executives
DNCC to launch 30-day drive amid uptick in dengue cases
IAEA to conduct 'independent' probe into Ukraine dirty bomb allegations
Slavery in United States: Five states to vote to abolish it
Most Read News
Slavery in United States: Five states to vote to abolish it
5 shops fined Tk 1 lakh for selling expired, unauthorised products
You've not chewed, rather swallowed money from reserves: Fakhrul
VLSI Day competition held at UIU
Dengue claims 3 more lives, 899 hospitalised in one day
Bus owners enforce two-day strike ahead of BNP's grand rally in Rangpur
Two more Rohingyas gunned down at camp
Man sentenced to death for killing teenage girl after rape
WB: Currency depreciations risk intensifying global food, energy crisis
Writ seeks uninterrupted mobile network on SC premises
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft