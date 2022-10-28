Proshika to launch urban gardening project in 4 cities

Proshika, a prominent non government organization (NGO), will provide technical and logistic support to establish five thousand urban gardens in Dhaka North and South, Narayanganj and Gazipur City Corporations with the financial support of United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

The organization on Tuesday formally launched the project 'Promoting Urban Gardening by the Urban Poor in Four Cities' at the AKM Ghiyasuddin Milki Auditorium of Khamar Bari at Farmgate in the capital.

Under the project, 5 thousand beneficiaries will be selected in the next eight months. After that, 250 community trainers will be selected and trained from among the poor communities of these city corporations. These trained trainers will later train and assist 5,000 beneficiaries in implementing urban gardens. The respective ward councilors and local community members will be involved in the entire process.

Proshika will play a key role in the implementation of this project funded by FAO. The organization will provide training to the beneficiaries besides providing good quality seeds, fertilizers, pesticides, geo bags, spades and water containers.









