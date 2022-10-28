

Steps for climate risks cut in Sundarban laudable



We wholeheartedly thank the Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change for sharing such auspicious news while participating the national dialogue organized to deal with the harmful effects of climate change in the Sundarban coastal region on Wednesday at the Parliament Members Club auditorium of the Jatiya Sangsad. We also tender our full support on the emphasis he laid for development projects for environment and forest.



Sundarban, the only mangrove forest and also a world heritage with rare wildlife stock including the endangered Royal Bengal Tiger is not only a natural shield against natural disasters, its geological and economic implications is immense.



However, it is a proven fact that the forest has hugely contributed in reducing loss of lives and damage to property from storms and cyclones by slowing down the speed of fast sweeping gusty winds coupled with storm surges and high winds during perilous times.



Though the forest is one of our raison d'�tres, in many cases, we are reluctant to recognise its contribution. In the world of nature, artificial development does hardly suit and may have significant negative impacts on the biodiversity.



Many industrial projects have been reportedly located and being developed close to the Sundarbans. We believe, the needs of hour are to relocate them for the sake of the forest's survival.



Most importantly, it is essential to engage experts, environmentalists and all stakeholders prior any development planning within the forest's vicinity.



The government must come down heavily to minimise human intervention including preventing people from polluting nearby forest areas, keeping outsiders aloof from disturbing wildlife and birds, deterring boats from carrying goods through river channels, preventing river pollution with harmful substances so that plants remain unharmed.



It is equally important for the government to complete all unfinished projects near Sundarban on time to avert more pollution through increased chemical discharges. As wise saying goes- let the nature be natural.



Besides the government, media and private organisations have to play due role in creating awareness in preserving the world's largest mangrove forest regularly highlighting its environmental importance. A news report recently published in this daily regarding government initiatives taken to protect Sundarban is reassuring. Government's multifaceted effective measures to deal with climate change risks in the Sundarban coastal region reflect its sincerity and political commitment to protect environment. In order to combat cyclone and tidal surge, government's initiative for creating a green belt through massive afforestation along the coast, no doubt is driven by its people friendly master plan. So far 2,277 square kilometers of char have been brought under afforestation in the coastal belt.