Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 28 October, 2022, 11:29 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Editorial

Steps for climate risks cut in Sundarban laudable

Published : Friday, 28 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 98

Steps for climate risks cut in Sundarban laudable

Steps for climate risks cut in Sundarban laudable

A news report recently published in this daily regarding government initiatives taken to protect Sundarban is reassuring. Government's multifaceted effective measures to deal with climate change risks in the Sundarban coastal region reflect its sincerity and political commitment to protect environment.  In order to combat cyclone and tidal surge, government's initiative for creating a green belt through massive afforestation along the coast, no doubt is driven by its people friendly master plan.  So far 2,277 square kilometers of char have been brought under afforestation in the coastal belt.

We wholeheartedly thank the Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change for sharing such auspicious news while participating the national dialogue organized to deal with the harmful effects of climate change in the Sundarban coastal region on Wednesday at the Parliament Members Club auditorium of the Jatiya Sangsad. We also tender our full support on the emphasis he laid for development projects for environment and forest.

Sundarban, the only mangrove forest and also a world heritage with rare wildlife stock including the endangered Royal Bengal Tiger is not only a natural shield against natural disasters, its geological and economic implications is immense.

However, it is a proven fact that the forest has hugely contributed in reducing loss of lives and damage to property from storms and cyclones by slowing down the speed of fast sweeping gusty winds coupled with storm surges and high winds during perilous times.

Though the forest is one of our raison d'�tres, in many cases, we are reluctant to recognise its contribution. In the world of nature, artificial development does hardly suit and may have significant negative impacts on the biodiversity.

Many industrial projects have been reportedly located and being developed close to the Sundarbans. We believe, the needs of hour are to relocate them for the sake of the forest's survival.

Most importantly, it is essential to engage experts, environmentalists and all stakeholders prior any development planning within the forest's vicinity.

The government must come down heavily to minimise human intervention including preventing people from polluting nearby forest areas, keeping outsiders aloof from disturbing wildlife and birds, deterring boats from carrying goods through river channels, preventing river pollution with harmful substances so that plants remain unharmed.

It is equally important for the government to complete all unfinished projects near Sundarban on time to avert more pollution through increased chemical discharges. As wise saying goes- let the nature be natural.

Besides the government, media and private organisations have to play due role in creating awareness in preserving the world's largest mangrove forest regularly highlighting its environmental importance.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Steps for climate risks cut in Sundarban laudable
City's water logging crisis
Slapdash handling of gas cylinders!
Strategic approach to tackle tough times!
Commoners cut up by cut-throat price of essentials
Onus to save electricity lies on all
No respite from road accidents
City dwellers inhaling toxic air


Latest News
Lawyer killed in Panchagarh road crash
N Korea fires ballistic missile toward sea: Seoul
Man drowns in river in Habiganj
2 motorcyclists killed being crushed by truck in Sylhet
Apple’s revenue and profit edge up despite slowing economy
Dhaka's air quality is still 'unhealthy'
Musk in control of Twitter, ousts top executives
DNCC to launch 30-day drive amid uptick in dengue cases
IAEA to conduct 'independent' probe into Ukraine dirty bomb allegations
Slavery in United States: Five states to vote to abolish it
Most Read News
Slavery in United States: Five states to vote to abolish it
5 shops fined Tk 1 lakh for selling expired, unauthorised products
You've not chewed, rather swallowed money from reserves: Fakhrul
VLSI Day competition held at UIU
Dengue claims 3 more lives, 899 hospitalised in one day
Bus owners enforce two-day strike ahead of BNP's grand rally in Rangpur
Two more Rohingyas gunned down at camp
Man sentenced to death for killing teenage girl after rape
WB: Currency depreciations risk intensifying global food, energy crisis
Writ seeks uninterrupted mobile network on SC premises
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft