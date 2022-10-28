Ensure quality food at universities

Dear Sir

Students are suffering from low quality foods with elevated prices at most of the public universities across the country, according to news published in print and electronic media in the past years. Nutrition scientists say that a university student should consume at least 2,800 kilocalories a day. However, a Jahangirnagar University based study in 2017 found that a residential student can barely consume 1,821 kilocalories a day on an average.



Sometimes students demonstrate at their respective institutions demanding quality foods at their institution's eateries with suitable prices, but the scenario remains unchanged across the country over the years. The reason behind reaching the food quality at universities at the bottom is, intention of making large profit margin by canteen manager-who takes lease for a certain period, irregularities committed by the ruling party's students organisation, such as taking foods on 'credit' and 'without payment', price hike of regular goods etc.



Foods are being prepared in an unhygienic environment at universities like Jahangirnagar University. The residential teachers in charge of supervising the food quality and kitchen should monitor the system and the administration of all universities should increase their allowance aiming to ensure daily meals of every student with standard quality.



Shahadat Hossain

Jahangirnagar University