Stroke: A silent killer

Friday, 28 October, 2022, 11:28 AM
Published : Friday, 28 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61
Kallyan Debnath

Stroke is the second leading cause of death worldwide. It is common in the elderly, but its incidence is now increasing among other adult age groups as well. Most of the stroke-related  deaths (70%) and disabilities (87%) occur in low- and middle-income countries.

Stroke's importance is lying both in its mortality and morbidity rate. Varying degrees of disabilities are common among stroke survivors who may require various forms of short- to long-term or even lifelong medical treatment and/or rehabilitative support. It is obviously a serious concern for one's physical, psychosocial, and economic status and thus, stroke disease has become a huge national burden.

A stroke is a vascular (blood-flowing channels/tubes) event when our brain gets trouble maintaining a normal blood supply ('Brain attack'). This is similar to a 'heart attack 'which is probably a more familiar term to many of us that involve one or more heart (cardiac) vessels. Not surprisingly, these two 'vascular attacks 'affecting the two most important organs of our body (brain and heart) are the top causes of death worldwide.

Our organs need a constant supply of food (oxygen and glucose) via blood. Since our brain, unfortunately, cannot store energy, it's more vulnerable to starvation injury. Any interruption in the brain's normal blood supply will bring about rapid cell damage leading to stroke.

A stroke is characterised by a rapid (or sudden)onset of neurological symptoms which usually develop within minutes to an hour and last more than 24 hours or lead to death. Hence, every minute is considered precious for a stroke patient.

Both brain and heart attacks fall under the category of lifestyle disease and many similarities are there in their underlying causes, disease processes, and prevention strategies. Evidence-based positive lifestyle modification can play a vital role in managing these conditions successfully.

The well-known potential risk factors for stroke are active or passive smoking physical inactivity, high blood pressure, diabetes, and high levels of lipids (fats) in the blood. Others may include obesity, heavy alcohol consumption, oral contraceptives, pregnancy, long working hours, shift duty, psychological stress, lack of sound sleep, etc. Clearly, many of these factors are either avoidable or modifiable and hence, motivational awareness can play a crucial role.

Every year, the world stroke organisation observes "World Stroke Day" on October 29th to raise awareness. This year's campaign is mainly emphasising "stroke symptom awareness" so that people can recognise or suspect a 'stroke event' quickly and thus, save their precious time for treatment. Any delay in seeking treatment will worsen the prognosis. On the other hand, astuteness in confirming a stroke and commencing treatment is also professional challenge.
For the complete management of stroke, a highly efficient multidisciplinary healthcare setup is required. People should identify/confirm those(a few) hospitals which are ready to provide standard stroke care. Another vital issue is to ensure a smooth and quick "patient transfer" from home to a stroke care unit, which depends on the availability of transport as well as the traffic both inside and outside the hospital.

Mr X, a 45-year-old hard-working executive of a multinational company, was expecting a promotion very soon. He was a known case of hypertension and was under doctor's follow-up. Because of his busy work schedule, he'd sometimes missed his appointments with the doctor. He didn't have a machine at home to check his blood pressure.

One early morning, he woke up with some weakness in his left face, tried to make a phone call but the phone dropped from his hand. His wife took him to the hospital, but it was a bit late. On the way he became unconscious and, most tragically, he died on the same day in the hospital - leaving two school-going brilliant children, old parents, and a lovely wife at home. The door of all the sweet dreams of a happy family closed within hours. This is how a silent killer can change a life when it's just beginning to bloom.

Take home message: Stroke is a serious but still preventable medical condition. High awareness, sincere motivation, and unified action plans are essential to handle this issue successfully.
The writer is a physician, currently serving as a
medical educator for AIMST University, Malaysia.


