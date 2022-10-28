

Nabinagar by river



All on a sudden, an uproar broke the quietness of the hour. A few yards from the moving launch a desperate man was trying to swim away from a group of persons on the river bank who were trying to attack him with bamboo sticks. The violent posture of the group showed their determination to kill the man in the river. The victim's screams rent the air and I stood up and asked the master to stop the launch. Then turning towards the mob asked, 'What is the matter? Why are you beating the man?' The attackers replied that the fellow was a cattle lifter. He is among those cobblers who steal the cows. I told them, 'If he is really a thief, the law will take care of him. You cannot take law in your own hand. The law will deal with him and impose the punishment he deserves.'



The enraged mob stopped their bellicose action when they were told that I was the SDO. A couple of policemen appeared on the scene, arrested the alleged cattle lifter and brought peace to the spot. It was not necessary but as caution's access, I had my pistol in my hand. It was more for show than action as it was not loaded! I was satisfied and my sons Nipu and Topu and younger brother Tipu were excited and impressed. We reached Nabinagar in a while. After a tasty lunch with the officials and the elites, I had a very fruitful meeting on the problems and prospects of development in the thana. A good day's work done, we returned to Brahmanbaria in star lit darkness of a weary winter night.



Visiting Banchharampur: I first heard of Banchharampur from senior friend late ATM Wali Ashraf. He was a member of the 1991 parliament from the area. As mentioned earlier, he was also the founder editor of the first Bengali immigrants' weekly in London, Janamat. In the 1960s, Wali Ashraf, Ashraf Bhai to us, was one year our senior in Dhaka University. We belonged to the voluntary social service organisation, the Student's Work Camp Association. Ashraf Bhai never tired of mentioning his village home, the police station of Banchharampur. As we passed out from Dhaka University by 1962 and 1963 respectively, our ways parted. Ashraf Bhai, after a stint of journalism in Dhaka, left for the United Kingdom. It was from there in 1969 that he wrote me a letter congratulating me on becoming the SDO, Brahmanbaria sub-division, which contained Banchharampur. I responded to his letter and promised that I would visit Banchharampur before long. Three years later in 1972, I was in London for my PhD studies. From then until the beginning of 1976, I once more had the close company of Ashraf Bhai. At that time also as before, he used to speak of his aspiration to Banchharampur as a minister in a flag launch. When we pointed out if he became a minister, he should look after the entire country and not only his village home. Ashraf Bhai replied, 'If you cannot love your mother village, how can love mother land?'



As already described apart from being Ashraf Bhai's home, Banchharampur had for me an added attraction. Communication between Brahmanbaria and Banchharampur was more than difficult. No motorable road connected the two. Direct riverine routes were non-existent. One needed to go to Narayanganj to access Banchharampur across the Meghna by boat. Thus, when the SDO Brahmanbaria visited Banchharampur, his launch was sent beforehand to Narayanganj. This meant that on both the way in and way out, the SDO had to spend a day and a night in Dhaka. This was a boon for me as I could, on these occasions, visit my parents and siblings in Dhaka.



The need to visit Banchharampur by December became urgent not only to redeem my promise to ATM Wali Ashraf but also to personally supervise the conduct of an enquiry into allegations of a few irregularities committed by the elected union council chairman. Personal visit was made more urgent because of the difficulties in contacting Banchharampur even by telephone. The telephone wires from Banchharampur extending over swampy and solitary stretches of land were stolen by thieves. Consequently, the telephone links were frequently severed. Important messages had, therefore, to be carried by an old style runner who ran between the two stations, carrying messages as in the past.



On my way to Banchharampur I stayed a night in our Dhaka home and persuaded my younger brother Mahbubur Rahman Rousseau to travel to Banchharampur with me. Rousseau, who had just passed out from Dhaka University and was working as a journalist, became eager to accompany me.



It was forenoon when we boarded the launch docked in Narayanganj. The vessel was small but comfortable with a master bedroom with two bed and attached bath. The deck in front of the cabin was open and had a few chairs and a table. One could sit there and have a look at the picturesque scenario on the river and its banks as the motor launch plied the rippling waters.



The distance between Narayanganj and Banchharampur was not much but on account of dense concentration of water-hyacinth, the vessel was compelled to move very slowly. Noon melted into the afternoon of silvery sunlight. The afternoon in its turn streamed into darkening dusk as we came close to Banchharampur. As the launch anchored near the thana headquarters, Rousseau and I came down to be received by the welcome party led by the UP chairman. Rural electricity had not yet appeared in rural Bangladesh. Nevertheless, our host made the darkness of the night retreat before the dazzling light of powerful mantle-lanterns. We walked to the TTDC where similar lights virtually turned the night into day. I found the auditors and accountants pouring over old thick registers and sheaves of documents and reports of accounts. They seemed to be serious in their duty finding alleged irregularities committed by the UP chairman and his colleagues.

The author, founder Chairman of Centre for Development Research, Bangladesh (CDRB) and Editor

quarterly "Asian Affairs" was a

former teacher of political science in Dhaka University (1964-1967) and former member of the erstwhile Civil Service of Pakistan (CSP)

(1967-1980) and former

non-partisan technocrat Cabinet Minister of Bangladesh (1990)









