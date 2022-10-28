National Teachers Day observed



Teachers brought out a rally on Thursday in Bhandaria Upazila of Pirojpur District marking the Teachers Day-2022. photo: observer

KISHOREGANJ: A colourful rally was brought out from the Kishoreganj Government Gurudayal College. It paraded main roads in the town and ended at the same place.

Later on, a discussion meeting was held on the college premises.

Principal of the college Professor Jamilur Rahman presided over the programme.

Among others, Arjat Atorjan High School Head Teacher Abu Bakkar Siddique, Azim Uddin High School Head Teacher Mukarrom Hossain Sukrana, Hasmat Uddin High School Head Teacher Md Mustafizur Rahman, Zila Sarani Girls High School Head Teacher Rebaka Sultana, Kishoreganj Girls High School Assiatant Teacher Abul Hasam, and Hasmat Uddin High School Assistant Teacher Md Habibur Rahman spoke on the occasion.

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: Rally and discussion meeting were organized in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

Teachers from different institutions of the upazila took part in the event A rally was brought out from Gofargaon Government College, which paraded the main roads in the municipality.

The discussion meeting was held in the college auditorium.

