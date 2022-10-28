Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 28 October, 2022, 11:28 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

National Teachers Day observed

Published : Friday, 28 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24
Our Correspondents

Teachers brought out a rally on Thursday in Bhandaria Upazila of Pirojpur District marking the Teachers Day-2022. photo: observer

Teachers brought out a rally on Thursday in Bhandaria Upazila of Pirojpur District marking the Teachers Day-2022. photo: observer

National Teachers' Day-2022 was observed in different districts of the country including Kishoreganj and Mymensingh on Thursday.  
KISHOREGANJ: A colourful rally was brought out from the Kishoreganj Government Gurudayal College. It paraded main roads in the town and ended at the same place.
Later on, a discussion meeting was held on the college premises.
Principal of the college Professor Jamilur Rahman presided over the programme.
Among others, Arjat Atorjan High School Head Teacher Abu Bakkar Siddique, Azim Uddin High School Head Teacher Mukarrom Hossain Sukrana, Hasmat Uddin High School Head Teacher  Md Mustafizur Rahman, Zila Sarani Girls High School Head Teacher Rebaka Sultana, Kishoreganj Girls High School Assiatant Teacher Abul Hasam, and Hasmat Uddin High School Assistant Teacher Md Habibur Rahman spoke on the occasion.
GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: Rally and discussion meeting were organized in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.
Teachers from different institutions of the upazila took part in the event A rally was brought out from Gofargaon Government College, which  paraded  the main roads in the municipality.
The discussion meeting was held in the college auditorium.
Among others, Convenor of the celebration committee and Principal of Gafargaon Government College Kazi Faruq Ahmed, member secretary and academic supervisor Nasir Uddin, members Ferdous Alam, Golam Farooqui, Abdul Quader, Mahbub Alam, Aminul Islam, and Rafiqul Islam spoke at the discussion meeting.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
National Teachers Day observed
Woman crushed under train in Rangpur
Schoolboy killed in Tangail road mishap
Two siblings held with 10 gold bars in Jashore
Four men murdered in 4 dists
Legal info booth set up in Gaibandha
Three minors drown in 3 dists
Feni District administration and Department of Public Health


Latest News
Lawyer killed in Panchagarh road crash
N Korea fires ballistic missile toward sea: Seoul
Man drowns in river in Habiganj
2 motorcyclists killed being crushed by truck in Sylhet
Apple’s revenue and profit edge up despite slowing economy
Dhaka's air quality is still 'unhealthy'
Musk in control of Twitter, ousts top executives
DNCC to launch 30-day drive amid uptick in dengue cases
IAEA to conduct 'independent' probe into Ukraine dirty bomb allegations
Slavery in United States: Five states to vote to abolish it
Most Read News
Slavery in United States: Five states to vote to abolish it
5 shops fined Tk 1 lakh for selling expired, unauthorised products
You've not chewed, rather swallowed money from reserves: Fakhrul
VLSI Day competition held at UIU
Dengue claims 3 more lives, 899 hospitalised in one day
Bus owners enforce two-day strike ahead of BNP's grand rally in Rangpur
Two more Rohingyas gunned down at camp
Man sentenced to death for killing teenage girl after rape
WB: Currency depreciations risk intensifying global food, energy crisis
Writ seeks uninterrupted mobile network on SC premises
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft