Woman crushed under train in Rangpur

RANGPUR, Oct 27: A young woman was crushed under a train in Lalbag area in the city on Tuesday evening.

The deceased was identified as Sheuly Barman, 25, daughter of Khitish Barman, a resident of Balakumar area in the city. She was a post graduate student of Goverment Begum Rokeya College.

Local sources said a train crushed the woman in Lalbag Rail Gate area in the evening while she was crossing the rail line, which left her on the spot. Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene.











