Schoolboy killed in Tangail road mishap

TANGAIL, Oct 27: A schoolboy was killed and two others were injured in a road accident in Bhuapur Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

The deceased was identified as Liton, 15, son of Aynal Haque, a resident of Jyot Ataulla Village under Gopalpur Upazila. He was a ninth grader of Falda Ramsundar High School.

The two injured are Maruf, 15, and Shaon, 15.

According to locals, the trio were going to a private tuition riding on a motorcycle in the morning. On the way, the motorcyclist lost control over the vehicle, and it hit a pedestrian in Falda Ghonapara area, leaving the passengers injured.

Locals rescued them and took them to the upazila health complex where the on-duty doctor declared Liton dead.











