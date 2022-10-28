Two siblings held with 10 gold bars in Jashore

JASHORE, Oct 27: Two siblings were arrested by Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) when they were smuggling 10 gold bars out to India through Benapole Land Port in the district.

Two siblings have been arrested by the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) when they were smuggling 10 gold bars out to India through Benapole land port in Jashore.

Jashore 49 BGB Battalion Commander Lt Col Shahed Minhaz Siddiqui confirmed the incident. They were arrested early Thursday from Banshkol area opposite to Benapole Customs House.

The arrested were Hiron Mia and Milon Hossain. They are the sons of Shafiqul Islam of Village Munispur in Chuadanga District.











