Four men murdered in 4 dists

Four people including an expatriate have been murdered in separate incidents in four districts- Mymensingh, Pirojpur, Noakhali and Barishal, in two days.

GOURIPUR, MYMENSINGH: A man was killed and four others were injured in a clash in Gouripur Upazila of the district on Sunday evening.

The deceased was identified as Noyon Mia, 60, son of late Yakub Ali, a resident of Daulatpur Village.

The injured persons are: Sabuj Mia, 55, Chan Mia, 62, Mariam Akhter, 36, and Emdadul Haque, 18.

Local and the deceased's family sources said a group of 15 to 16 people led by Gouripur Union Parishad Member Wasim Uddin Akanda attacked on Noyon Mia and his family members at around 7pm following an altercation took place a couple of days back over playing ludu. Noyon Mia and four of his family members received critical injuries at that time.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Gouripur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Noyon Mia dead and referred the other injured to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Gouripur Police Station (PS) Khan Abdul Halim Siddiquee confirmed the incident, adding that additional police have been deployed in the area to avoid further collision and a drive is going on to arrest those involved in the killing.

INDURKANI, PIROJPUR: An elderly man was killed by the son of his cousin sister in Indurkani Upazila of the district on Sunday morning over previous enmity.

The deceased was identified as Abdul Khaleq, 70, a retired employee of Animal Resources and Livestock Department and a resident of Indurkani Bazar area in the upazila town.

Police and local sources said Abdul Khaleq had a dispute over money with Bazrul, son of the deceased's cousin. As a sequel to it, Bazrul's brother Mazirul kidnapped Abdul Khaleq and killed him after throwing his uncle to a ditch in Bhabanipur Village.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Pirojpur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, locals caught Mazirul and handed him over to police.

Indurkani PS OC Enamul Haque confirmed the incident, adding that filing of a case is underway in this connection.

NOAKHALI: An expatriate from Companiganj Upazila in the district was shot to death in South Africa early Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Nurul Afsar, 40, son of late Joynal Abedin, a resident of Ward No. 5 under Char Parbati Union in the upazila.

Char Parbatipur UP Chairman Kazi Mohammad Hanif said Nurul Afsar had been living in South Africa for the last 16 years. He had a shop in Bosabelo Town there. However, a group of terrorists shot him after entering his shop at early hours, leaving the expatriate dead seriously wounded.

He was rescued in a critical condition and rushed to a hospital in the town, where the on-duty doctor declared the man dead, the UP chairman added.

BARISHAL: A man, who was hacked to injure by his cousin brothers in Gournadi Upazila of the district, died on the way to Dhaka on Saturday afternoon.

Deceased Sumon Hawlader, 35, son of late Abdul Jalil Hawlader, was a resident of Uttar Bilbgram Village in the upazila. He was an electric mechanic at Bilbgram Bazar.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Sumon had an altercation with his cousin brothers Jafar Hawlader, Helal Hawlader and Idris Hawlader over removing water from the house yard on Friday.

At one stage of the altercation, they hacked Sumon indiscriminately, leaving him severely injured.

Injured Sumon was rescued and taken to Gouripur Upazila Health Complex first and later, shifted to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH) for better treatment.

Later on, the on-duty doctor of the SBMCH referred Sumon to Dhaka following the deterioration of his condition. But he succumbed to his injuries at around 7:30pm on Saturday on the way to Dhaka.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the SBMCH morgue for an autopsy.

Gournadi Model PS OC Md Afzal Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that police are trying to arrest the killers.











