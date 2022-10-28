Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 28 October, 2022, 11:27 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Legal info booth set up in Gaibandha

Published : Friday, 28 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Our Correspondent

GAIBANDHA, Oct 27: A legal information booth (LIB) was set up at the court building of the district town on Tuesday.
The objective of the setting-up of the LIB is to provide the supports relating to legal aid for the distressed justice seekers, especially the hard-to-reach char people of the district. District and Session Judges Md Abul Mansoor Mian formally inaugurated the LIB in the afternoon as the chief guest and Executive Director of Friendship Runa Khan was present at the event as the special guest.
Friendship, a non-government organization, will conduct the booth under the Inclusive Citizenship Sector (ICS) of Good Governance Project funded by Eriks Luxembourg Friendship at the direct supervision of the district legal aid committee (DLAC), sources said.
Earlier, a discussion meeting was also held in the conference room of district judgeship here with Assistant Director of Friendship Ahmed Toufiqur Rahman in the chair.  The function was also addressed, among others, by Bicharak, Nari O Shishu Nirjatan Damon Tribunal-1 AKM Shaheed Ahmed, Bicharak, Nari O Shishu Nirjatan Damon Tribunal-2 Abdur Rahman, Chief Judicial Magistrate Md Maruf Hossain, Additional Judicial Magistrate Nazrul Islam, Senior Judicial Magistrate Upendra Chandra Das, President of District Bar Association Advocate Ahsanul Karim Lachu, and General Secretary Advocate Sirajul Islam.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
National Teachers Day observed
Woman crushed under train in Rangpur
Schoolboy killed in Tangail road mishap
Two siblings held with 10 gold bars in Jashore
Four men murdered in 4 dists
Legal info booth set up in Gaibandha
Three minors drown in 3 dists
Feni District administration and Department of Public Health


Latest News
Lawyer killed in Panchagarh road crash
N Korea fires ballistic missile toward sea: Seoul
Man drowns in river in Habiganj
2 motorcyclists killed being crushed by truck in Sylhet
Apple’s revenue and profit edge up despite slowing economy
Dhaka's air quality is still 'unhealthy'
Musk in control of Twitter, ousts top executives
DNCC to launch 30-day drive amid uptick in dengue cases
IAEA to conduct 'independent' probe into Ukraine dirty bomb allegations
Slavery in United States: Five states to vote to abolish it
Most Read News
Slavery in United States: Five states to vote to abolish it
5 shops fined Tk 1 lakh for selling expired, unauthorised products
You've not chewed, rather swallowed money from reserves: Fakhrul
VLSI Day competition held at UIU
Dengue claims 3 more lives, 899 hospitalised in one day
Bus owners enforce two-day strike ahead of BNP's grand rally in Rangpur
Two more Rohingyas gunned down at camp
Man sentenced to death for killing teenage girl after rape
WB: Currency depreciations risk intensifying global food, energy crisis
Writ seeks uninterrupted mobile network on SC premises
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft