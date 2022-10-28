Legal info booth set up in Gaibandha

GAIBANDHA, Oct 27: A legal information booth (LIB) was set up at the court building of the district town on Tuesday.

The objective of the setting-up of the LIB is to provide the supports relating to legal aid for the distressed justice seekers, especially the hard-to-reach char people of the district. District and Session Judges Md Abul Mansoor Mian formally inaugurated the LIB in the afternoon as the chief guest and Executive Director of Friendship Runa Khan was present at the event as the special guest.

Friendship, a non-government organization, will conduct the booth under the Inclusive Citizenship Sector (ICS) of Good Governance Project funded by Eriks Luxembourg Friendship at the direct supervision of the district legal aid committee (DLAC), sources said.

Earlier, a discussion meeting was also held in the conference room of district judgeship here with Assistant Director of Friendship Ahmed Toufiqur Rahman in the chair. The function was also addressed, among others, by Bicharak, Nari O Shishu Nirjatan Damon Tribunal-1 AKM Shaheed Ahmed, Bicharak, Nari O Shishu Nirjatan Damon Tribunal-2 Abdur Rahman, Chief Judicial Magistrate Md Maruf Hossain, Additional Judicial Magistrate Nazrul Islam, Senior Judicial Magistrate Upendra Chandra Das, President of District Bar Association Advocate Ahsanul Karim Lachu, and General Secretary Advocate Sirajul Islam.











