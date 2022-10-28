Three minors drown in 3 dists

Three minor children drowned in separate incidents in three districts- Bhola, Kishoreganj and Patuakhali, on Tuesday and Wednesday.

CHAR FASSON, BHOLA: A teenage boy drowned in the Meghna River in Char Fasson Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Awlad Hossain, 18.

It was learnt that Awlad Hossain was catching fish in the Meghna River in the morning. At one stage of catching fish, he went missing in the river due to its strong current.

On information, a unit of Char Fasson Fire Service Station rushed in, and recovered his body from the river.

Later on, the body was handed over to the local public representatives.

KISHOREGANJ: A minor child drowned in a pond in Pakundia Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Jihad, 5, son of Khokon Mia, a resident of Kurtala Village in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said the child fell down in a pond nearby the house in the afternoon while he was playing beside its bank.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and immediately took to Pakundia Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the minor boy dead.

KALAPARA, PATUAKHALI: A minor child drowned in a pond in Kalapara Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Obaidullah, 2, a resident of Dobhashipara Village in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said the child fell down into a pond in the afternoon while he was walking along the bank of the pond near his house, and went missing there.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and took to Kalapara Upazila Health Complex, where the minor boy was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.











