Friday, 28 October, 2022, 11:27 AM
Whip Iqbalur Rahim Speaks At Literature Fair

Every citizen must bear Liberation War spirit to take country forward

Published : Friday, 28 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Our Correspondent

DINAJPUR, Oct 27: Whip of the Jatiya Sangsad Iqbalur Rahim, MP, pointed out that every citizen of the country must bear the consciousness of the Liberation War; the people should have the Liberation War spirit to take the country forward.
He spoke as a chief guest at the inauguration of 'District Literature Fair 2022' at the Shilpakala Academy auditorium here. The one-day fair was  organized by the district administration on Thursday.
Deputy Commissioner  (DC) Khaled Mohammad Zaki presided over the meeting. Adv Zakia Tabassum Jui, MP, Joint Secretary of Cultural  Ministry Subrata Bhowmik, Bangla Academy Deputy Director Mohammad Anwarul Haque, Additional DC Debashish Chowdhury, Additional Superintendent of Police Aslam Uddin, and other senior officials were present at the inaugural  programme.
He said, "Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has made the country self-sufficient in food and nutrition. If the mind is not enriched, the new generation cannot get a good future. If we want to nourish the mind, we need to strengthen our cultural sector. Poets and writers should follow the dream of a prosperous Bangladesh."


