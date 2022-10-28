Nine nabbed with drugs in four dists

Nine people have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in four districts- Kurigram, Kishoreganj, Rajshahi and Noakhali, recently.

FULBARI, KURIGRAM: Three men were arrested along with yaba tablets and hemp from Fulbari and Nageshwari upazilas of the district recently.

Police arrested two drug peddlers along with 2,000 yaba tablets from Fulbari Upazila on Saturday night.

The arrested persons are Adam Ali, 22, and Hasen Ali, 35, residents of Chandrakhana Village in the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Fulbari Police Station (PS) Fazlur Rahman said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive near Chandrakhana Mohilla College at around 10pm and caught them red-handed along with the yaba tablets.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Fulbari Police Station, the arrested was sent to jail following a court order, the OC added.

On the other hand, police arrested a man along with 17 kilograms of hemp from Nageshwari Upazila in the district on Sunday night.

The arrested man is Ershadul Haque, 32, a resident of Dhanigagla Village in the upazila.

Nageshwari PS OC Nabiul Hasan said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive at Ershadul's house at around 10:15pm and arrested him along with the hemp.

However, the arrested person was sent to jail after filing a case against him under the Narcotics Control Act with the PS, the OC added.

KISHOREGANJ: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested two men along with 12kg of hemp from Bhairab Upazila in the district on Friday night.

The arrested persons are: Hridoy Mia, 30, son of Lutfur Rahman of Baishdhar Village in Sadar Upazila, and Md Mursalin, 16, son of Yousuf Ali of Sadhuarkanda Village under Barhatta Upazila in Netrakona District.

RAB-14 (CPC- 3) Bhairab Camp Company Commander Additional Superintend of Police Rofiuddin Mohammad Jubayer said on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Nataler Mor area under Bhairab Upazila at night, and arrested them along with the hemp.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Bhairab Model PS in this regard.

RAJSHAHI: Three persons were arrested along with drugs in the district in three days.

Members of RAB arrested two drug dealers along with 387 yaba tablets from Puthia Upazila on Wednesday night.

The arrested are Monzil Ali, 40, son of late Shah Jahan Ali, and Abdul Wahab, 60, son of late Ansar Pramanik.

RAB sources said on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Shibpur Bazar area at 9:30pm, and arrested them with the yaba tablets.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Puthia PS in this regard.

Meanwhile, Detective Branch of Police arrested a man along with 805 bottles of liquor from Boalia PS area on Monday.

The arrested is Md Fayzul Islam Shilon, 38.

He was arrested from Pathanpara area under Boalia PS in the morning.

Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (Media), confirmed the mater.

NOAKHALI: Police arrested a drug peddler along with 800 yaba tablets from Sadar Upazila in the district on Tuesday.

The arrested man is Habibur Rahman Sumon alias Ghora Sumon, 40, a resident of Krishnapur Village in the upazila.

Police sources said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers from Noakhali Sadar PS conducted a drive in Sultan Colony area at around 2:30am and arrested Sumon along with the yaba tablets.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with the PS, the arrested was produced before a court.





















