Friday, 28 October, 2022, 11:26 AM
Home Countryside

Youth gets life term for killing uncle in Kushtia

Published : Friday, 28 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29
Our Correspondent

KUSHTIA, Oct 27: A court in the district on Tuesday sentenced a young man to life-term of imprisonment for beating his uncle to death over a family dispute in Sadar Upazila in 2019.
Kushtia Additional District and Sessions Judge Md Tajul Islam handed down the        verdict.
The condemned convict is Zahidul Haque Kabiraj, 20, son of Murad Kabiraj, a resident of Bagdanga Village under Sadar Upazila.
The court also fined him Tk 20,000, and in default, he has to suffer one more year in jail.
Four more accused in the case were acquitted as the allegations brought against them were not proved.
Advocate Anup Kumar Nandy, public prosecutor of the court, confirmed the matter.
According to the prosecution, on July 7 in 2019, Zahidul Haque Kabiraj had a quarrel with his uncle Asadul Kabiraj over rainwater drainage. At one stage of the quarrel, Zahidul beat up Asadul, leaving him seriously injured. Asadul died two days after the incident while undergoing treatment in a         hospital.
The deceased's wife Najma Khatun filed a case with Kushtia Model Police Station against five people on the same day.
After investigation, police submitted a charge-sheet against the accused to the court.
On Tuesday, the court delivered the verdict after examining the case records and taking depositions of 10 witnesses.


