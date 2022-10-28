Video
Home Countryside

Seminar on Consumer Rights held in K’ganj

Published : Friday, 28 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Our Correspondent

KISHOREGANJ, Oct 27: A seminar in the district laid high emphasis on creating public awareness of the Consumer Rights Protection Act-2009 by making greater publicity. It was held on Wednesday.
The seminar was organized in the Kishoreganj Collectorate conference room. It was attended by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mohammad Shamim Alam as the chief guest. Additional Deputy Magistrate A.T.M. Farhad Chowdhury presided    over it.
Among others, Additional Superintendent of Police Mostak Sarker, Deputy Civil Surgeon Dr. S.M. Tareq Anam, former municipality mayor of Kishoreganj Alhaj Abu Taher Mia, Health Department's former director Dr. Din Mohammad, Consumer Rights Department's Assistant Director Hridoy Rangon Bonik, District Mahila Awami League's General Secretary (GS) Bilkis Begum, President of Consumers Association of Bangladesh  Alam Sarowar Tito, and GS Monoar Hossain Rony spoke at the seminar.


