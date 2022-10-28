Cyclone Sitrang impact: 15,000 ha crop fields damaged in S region

Video
Home Countryside

Published : Friday, 28 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Our Correspondent

BARISHAL, Oct 27: Devastation by Cyclone Sitrang in coastal areas in the southern (S) region is becoming visible. Damages occurred in different sectors including agriculture, fisheries, livestock resources, and forests.
According to a primary estimation, about 15,000 hectares (ha) crop fields out of total about 7.10 lakh ha in six southern districts were reported damaged. This included 12,000 ha Aman fields. This figure was confirmed by the Department of Agriculture extension (DAE).
In addition to Aman, vegetables, betel leaf, banana and papaya also suffered huge damage.
But unofficially, the real damage would be more than one lakh hectare lands.
The DAE will start estimating the final damage cost to be estimated after the water recession.
Fisheries sector faced a 2-3 foot high tidal surge that damaged resources worth about Tk 27 crore, according to the primary report of the DAE.
Tidal surge washed away more than 12,000 ponds and fish enclosures having about 18 tonnes of fishes and 71 lakh fry; also 55 fishing boats and trawlers were reported capsized; besides, an infrastructure damage worth about Tk 2.27 crore occurred. No death of fisherman or missing was reported.
Due to fish and fry floated away, fisheries farmers in the region have lost almost everything. DAE reported the most destruction in the fisheries sector in Barishal, Bhola, and Patuakhali         districts.
According to sources at the Department of Livestock Resource Services (DoLS), cattle and domestic animals were seriously affected. About 34,000 cows, 10,000 buffaloes, 2,000 goats, about 2.5 lakh hens and 90,000 ducks were affected in 209 unions in 42 upazilas in the region. This information excluded cases of Jhalakathi District.
Of these livestock resources, about 17,000 hens and 2,500 ducks, over 250 bufalloes, 42 cows, 130 goats, and 80 sheep died. Besides, about 10,000 ha forests were flooded mostly in Bhola District. The primary damage cost was estimated at about 3.25 crore. The real damage cost will be more.
DoLS' Divisional Director Dr. Md Abdus Sabur said, field level veterinary officials have started vaccination activities.
Forest Officer Md Harun said, their teams are working to estimate forestry damages at the field level.
About 2.25 lakh ha forests were created across 710 kilometre coastal areas of the country.


