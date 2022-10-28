Video
Friday, 28 October, 2022
Iran's Khamenei vows revenge after deadly attack on shrine

Published : Friday, 28 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38

DUBAI, Oct 27: Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called on Iranians on Thursday to unite after an attack claimed by Islamic State on a shrine that killed 15 people, saying those behind it "will surely be punished", state television reported.
"We all have a duty to deal with the enemy and its traitorous or ignorant agents. Security bodies, the judiciary, activists in the field of thought ... and the people must be united against ...disregard for people's lives, security, and sanctities," Khamenei said in a statement read on state TV.    -REUTERS


