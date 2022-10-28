Video
Friday, 28 October, 2022, 11:25 AM
Home Foreign News

Mamata skips meeting chaired by Amit Shah

Published : Friday, 28 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM

KOLKATA, Oct 27: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has skipped the two-day brainstorming session called by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The two-day conclave of Home Ministers of all states, that began in Haryana's Surajkund today, is being chaired by the Union Home Minister. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Chintan Shivir via video conferencing tomorrow.
Ms Banerjee holds the Home portfolio in West Bengal. In her absence, Bengal is being represented at the meeting by Niraj Kumar Singh, the Assistant Director General of Police (Home Guard), and Ram Das Meena, West Bengal Resident Commissioner.
Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) has blamed the Union Home Minister for usurping the powers of state governments and misusing central agencies against ruling parties in opposition-ruled states. TMC is at loggerheads with Mr Shah over several issues and has been extremely vocal in its criticism of the Union Home Minister.
"This is festival time and there are several functions lined up. Bhai Phonta (Bhai Dooj) is on Thursday and Chhat Puja will also take place soon. It will not be possible for the Chief Minister to leave the state. Our Home Secretary and DGP [Director General of Police] will not be participating in the Chintan Shivir for the same reason," an official told news agency PTI.State Home Secretaries, Directors General of Police (DGPs) and Directors General (DGs) of central armed police forces and central police organisations are also participating in the event.    -NDTV






