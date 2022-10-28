Hockey Champions Trophy rolls today



Before the kicks off, the six captains posing with the champion trophy of the country's first-ever hockey franchise league the Hockey Champions Trophy on Thursday at Maulana Bhasani National Hockey Stadium in Dhaka.

In the second match on the same day at 8:15pm, Monarch Mart Padma will face Rupayan Group Cumilla at the same venue.

In the meantime, the Hockey officials were assured by the related government officials on Thursday that there would be an uninterrupted supply of power for the floodlights during the match time as all the matches were scheduled for night time. Although the Power Department had a suggestion to arrange the matches at daylight, it finally agreed to the demands of the Bangladesh Hockey Federation (BHF).

The Federation's acting General Secretary M Yusuf said, "We had a meeting with the respective government offices to discuss the issue today (Thursday). The Power Department eventually assured us of uninterrupted power supply for the floodlights. Now we can play the event under floodlights."

Ahead of the event, the trophy and logo were unveiled on Thursday evening at Maulana Bhasani National Hockey Stadium in Dhaka. The skippers of six teams were present there.

Starting today, the round-robin league matches will be concluded on 12 November. The qualifying and elimination round matches will be played on 14 and 15 November, in that order. The final is scheduled for 17 November.

Earlier in September, a total of six franchises for six divisional teams were sold. Then, the players' drafting was held in the first week of October. There, each of the six franchises picked their one icon local player and 16 other local and foreign players for the Hockey Champions Trophy. Thus, each of the teams got 17 players for the event and they will be able to register 13 players for each of the matches.













