Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 28 October, 2022, 11:25 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Hockey Champions Trophy rolls today

BHF officials assured of floodlight

Published : Friday, 28 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78
Sports Reporter

Before the kicks off, the six captains posing with the champion trophy of the country's first-ever hockey franchise league the Hockey Champions Trophy on Thursday at Maulana Bhasani National Hockey Stadium in Dhaka.

Before the kicks off, the six captains posing with the champion trophy of the country's first-ever hockey franchise league the Hockey Champions Trophy on Thursday at Maulana Bhasani National Hockey Stadium in Dhaka.

The Hockey Champions Trophy, the first-ever hockey franchise league in the country, is rolling from today (Friday) at 6:00pm at Maulana Bhasani National Hockey Stadium in Dhaka when Saif Power Group Khulna and ACME Chattogram are engaging in the opening match.
In the second match on the same day at 8:15pm, Monarch Mart Padma will face Rupayan Group Cumilla at the same venue.
In the meantime, the Hockey officials were assured by the related government officials on Thursday that there would be an uninterrupted supply of power for the floodlights during the match time as all the matches were scheduled for night time. Although the Power Department had a suggestion to arrange the matches at daylight, it finally agreed to the demands of the Bangladesh Hockey Federation (BHF).
The Federation's acting General Secretary M Yusuf said, "We had a meeting with the respective government offices to discuss the issue today (Thursday). The Power Department eventually assured us of uninterrupted power supply for the floodlights. Now we can play the event under floodlights."
Ahead of the event, the trophy and logo were unveiled on Thursday evening at Maulana Bhasani National Hockey Stadium in Dhaka. The skippers of six teams were present there.
Starting today, the round-robin league matches will be concluded on 12 November. The qualifying and elimination round matches will be played on 14 and 15 November, in that order. The final is scheduled for 17 November.
Earlier in September, a total of six franchises for six divisional teams were sold. Then, the players' drafting was held in the first week of October. There, each of the six franchises picked their one icon local player and 16 other local and foreign players for the Hockey Champions Trophy. Thus, each of the teams got 17 players for the event and they will be able to register 13 players for each of the matches.








« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Barca crash out of Champions League again despite spending spree
Liverpool 'feel great' again after reaching Champions League last 16
Zimbabwe stun Pakistan by one run
Hockey Champions Trophy rolls today
Kohli stars again as ominous India thrash Netherlands
India's women cricketers to be paid same match fee as men
Volatile batting results Bangladesh's massive defeat against SA
Can't execute our plan properly in first six overs: Shakib


Latest News
Lawyer killed in Panchagarh road crash
N Korea fires ballistic missile toward sea: Seoul
Man drowns in river in Habiganj
2 motorcyclists killed being crushed by truck in Sylhet
Apple’s revenue and profit edge up despite slowing economy
Dhaka's air quality is still 'unhealthy'
Musk in control of Twitter, ousts top executives
DNCC to launch 30-day drive amid uptick in dengue cases
IAEA to conduct 'independent' probe into Ukraine dirty bomb allegations
Slavery in United States: Five states to vote to abolish it
Most Read News
Slavery in United States: Five states to vote to abolish it
5 shops fined Tk 1 lakh for selling expired, unauthorised products
You've not chewed, rather swallowed money from reserves: Fakhrul
VLSI Day competition held at UIU
Dengue claims 3 more lives, 899 hospitalised in one day
Bus owners enforce two-day strike ahead of BNP's grand rally in Rangpur
Two more Rohingyas gunned down at camp
Man sentenced to death for killing teenage girl after rape
WB: Currency depreciations risk intensifying global food, energy crisis
Writ seeks uninterrupted mobile network on SC premises
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft