India's women cricketers to be paid same match fee as men

NEW DELHI, OCT 27: India's international women cricketers will be paid the same match fee as the men, its cricket board said Thursday, hailing a "new era of gender equality" in the nation's favourite sport.

The announcement by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) follows pressure across sport globally to reduce the often vast differences in pay.

Match fees are however separate from annual pay packets, where there are enormous differences between what Indian men and their women counterparts earn.

"We are implementing pay-equity policy for our contracted @BCCIWomen cricketers," BCCI secretary Jay Shah tweeted, calling it the "first step towards tackling discrimination". -AFP











