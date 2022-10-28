Video
Friday, 28 October, 2022
ICC T20 World Cup 2022

Volatile batting results Bangladesh's massive defeat against SA

Published : Friday, 28 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

Players from South Africa (green) and Bangladesh shake hands after the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket match at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney on October 27, 2022. photo: AFP



Team management's stubbornness on Najmul Hossain Shanto issue once again jeopardy Bangladesh batting line-up as they conceded a massive 104-run defeat against South Africa on Thursday at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney in Australia.
Despite continuous failure, Bangladesh management continues showing ugly biasness for Shanto, which created double burden for Bangladesh. Shanto himself and absence of a hard-hitting middle-order batter as Yasir Ali Rabbi was dropped to make place for Mehidy Miraz. Another wired decision was sending Miraz to bat at five, who had been far better than Shnato as
opener.
South Africa however, elected to bat first and posted 205 runs on the board losing five wickets after record World Cup partnership between Rilee Rossouw and Quinton de Kock. Their 168-run 2nd wicket's stand is the highest ever partnership in the history of the T20 World Cup. Rossouw hit the first ton of the ongoing version World Cup, who slaughtered Bangladesh batter to pile-up 109 off 56 by seven boundaries and eight over-boundaries. de Kock on the contrary, hoarded 63 off 38 deliveries hitting seven fours and three sixes.
Besides devastating batting, South Africa was awarded five penalty runs as Bangladesh wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan moved around from his position before the ball was bowled by Shakib Al Hasan in the first delivery of the 12th over.
Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan took two wickets off 33 runs delivering three overs! Afif, Taskin Ahmed and Hasan Mahmud shared the rest equally among them.
Chasing sky-high 206 runs' target Bangladesh sent two shaky left-handers to open. Soumya was looking confident but for a while, who faced six balls only to score 15 runs with twin over boundaries but Shanto, got out on his standard nine off nine.
Finger of on-field umpire Rod Trucker went up against Shakib when he was batting on one run although the ball pitched about six inches away from the leg stump channel. The Bangladesh captain, who played about 400 T20 matches around the World didn't challenge the decision of the umpire! Afif followed his captain after opening the account too, as Bangladesh had been in serious trouble losing four wickets within powerplay to manage 47 runs!
Liton Das, the leading Bangladesh scorer on the day, got out on 34 off 31. None of the rest batters but Miraz (11) and Taskin (10) reached two digit figures as Bangladesh were bowled out for 101 runs from 16.3 overs.
Proteas quick Anrich Nortje delivered his career best spell of four for 10 while Tabraiz Shamsi took three for 20. Kagiso Rabada and Keshav Maharaj picked one wicket each.
Bangladesh will take on Zimbabwe in their next match on October 30.


