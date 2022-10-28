Can't execute our plan properly in first six overs: Shakib

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan conceded that they couldn't execute their plan properly, specially in the first powerplay, which played a vital role behind their massive 104-run defeat to South Africa in their second game.

Taskin Ahmed though gave Bangladesh a breakthrough in the first over, dismissing South African captain Temba Bavuma, Rillee Rossouw and Quinton de Kock threw the Tigers out of the game, having shared a T20 World Cup highest 163 runs for the second wicket.

Shakib believed if they could take one or two wicket in the first powerplay, things could have been different but the bowlers' poor execution let the side down.

"We couldn't implement the plan which we put in the place for the first six overs. We bowled well in the first over after which we couldn't stick to our plan," Shakib said after the match on Thursday.

"The wicket was very good. We saw New Zealand scoring huge runs against Australia in the first match here. So we knew it would happen here in this game also. We need to take one or two more wickets in the first powerplay to stem the run flow but simply we couldn't do that."

Rossouw struck a sublime 109 off 56, his second consecutive century and was ably aided by Quinton de Kock who smashed a 38 ball-63. Together they stitched a partnership of 163 runs, which is now the highest partnership in T20 World Cup history for any wicket. Though Bangladesh bounced back well in the last five overs, executing their plan properly, South Africa got the platform of big total through this partnership.

"Basically de Kock and Rossouw threw out of the game. If we could have taken one of them early one, things would have been different," Shakib added.

But the thing is Bangladesh even couldn't put up runs that Rossouw alone scored. They were dismissed for 101 in 16.3 overs to suffer their biggest ever defeat in T20 cricket, eclipsing their previous largest defeat of 102 runs against Pakistan in Karachi in 2008.

Even though they were undone here by the pace and bounce of the South African pacers, batting frailties however has been common for them for sometimes now.

Shakib confessed their they have a lot to improve in batting, specially in this condition.

"We have a lot to improve in batting. We have to cope with the pace and bounce when we'll play in this kind of wicket," the premier allrounder of the world remarked. -BSS











