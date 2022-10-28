Eight Secretaries’ offices reshuffled

The government on Thursday reshuffled the office of eight secretaries. Of them, three additional secretaries were promoted to the rank of secretary and a secretary was elevated to the rank of senior secretary.

The Public Administration Ministry of Thursday issued separate notifications in this regards.

Senior Secretary to the Primary and Mass Education Ministry Aminul Islam Khan was transferred to the Public Security Division (PSD) of the Home Ministry.

On Tuesday, the government granted post retirement leave (PRL) to Public Security Division (PSD) Senior Secretary Akhtar Hossain as he completes service age at age 59 years on October 30.

Aminul Islam will replace Akhtar Hossain on Sunday .

Local Government Division (LGD) Secretary Mohammad Mejbah Uddin Chowdhury was promoted to the rank of senior secretary and posted in the same division.

Industries Secretary Zakia Sultana was transferred to the Information and Broadcasting Ministry as its secretary. On October 16, Information Secretary Mokbul Hossain was sent on forced retirement under Section-45 of the Public Service Act 2018.

Election Commission Secretary Humayun Kabir Khondker was made new Industries Secretary.

Among the newly promoted secretaries, Chief Executive Officer of Dhaka South City Corporation Farid Ahammad was made the new Primary and Mass Education Secretary and Public Security Division's Additional Secretary Jahangir Alam was made new Election Commission Secretary.