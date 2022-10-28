Video
ICT Division- EBL launch Startup Bangladesh

Published : Friday, 28 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Staff Correspondent

Startup Bangladesh Limited the flagship venture capital company of the ICT division created in collaboration with Eastern Bank Limited (EBL) on Thursday launched a special loan product for startups with a co-branded freedom freelancer visa debit card.
State Minister for the ICT division Zunaid Ahmed Palak and Ambassador of Turkey Mustafa Osman Turan launched that new card and loan product at an event at EBL's head office in Gulshan in the  city.
Speaking as the chief guest, Palak said that Bangladesh achieved phenomenal economic growth under the prudent leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
 No other country was digitalised in such a short time, he said. Bangladesh, he said, became a rich nurturing ground for startups and innovative ideas.
According to a recent study, Bangladesh currently has over 1,200 active startups and 200 new startups begin each year.
Growing numbers of startups are credited for job creation for the youth, it shows. Ambassador Mustafa described startups as change-makers and impact creators.
He said that the public and the private sectors should work hand in hand to provide an enabling environment for vibrant entrepreneurship ecosystems to flourish.
He congratulated the ICT Division-- EBL  partnership for working to advance Digital Bangladesh.
EBL Managing Director and CEO Ali Reza Iftekhar said, EBL always prioritized working with  organizations to achieve digital transformation of Bangladesh.
He described Startup Bangladesh as the first and only venture capital fund sponsored by the government.
He said that EBL was proud to be a part of this journey.







