Covid: 1 death, 137 new cases reported

The country reported another Covid-19-linked death and 137 fresh cases in 24 hours till Thursday morning.

The new figures rose the country's total fatalities to 29,417 and the caseload to 2,034,866, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The daily case test positivity rate dropped to 3.60 per cent from Wednesday's 5.01 per cent as 3,804 samples were tested during the period. The latest death was a women reported from Mymensingh division.

The mortality and recovery rates remained unchanged at 1.45 per cent and 97.27 per cent respectively. In September, the country reported 40 Covid-linked deaths and 13,251 cases. -UNB











