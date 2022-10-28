5 members of militant group placed on 2-day remand

Five members of newly formed militant group 'Jamatul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya' were placed on a two-day remand by a Dhaka court each in a case lodged under Anti Terrorism Act.

Metropolitan Magistrate Shahidul Islam passed the remand order on Thursday.

The remanded alleged militants are - Md Abdullah, 22, Md Tajul Islam, 33, Md Ziauddin, 37, Md Habibullah, 19, and Md Mahmudul Hasan, 18.

Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) Unit of Police produced the five alleged militants before the court and pleaded to place them on a 10-day remand each in the case.

Police on October 26, arrested them from the capital's Demra area.

Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) Unit inspector SM Mizanur Rahman filed the case with Demra Police Station.

Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit, a specilised police unit of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), arrested five suspected members of newly formed militant outfit Jama'atul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya from Demra of the capital on Wednesday. Separatist armed group in the Chattogram Hill Tracts Kuki-Chin National Front (KNF) has been providing training to the members of the new militant outfit in remote areas, CTTC said.

Three mobile phone sets and a 12-page document were also seized during the drive, he added.
















