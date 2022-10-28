Video
Cell phone users’ plight mounts due to low internet speed: BMPCA

Published : Friday, 28 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Staff Correspondent

The demand for internet is increasing among customers where 3 thousand 850 Gbps (billions of bits per second)bandwidth is being used by customers.  
Currently, the number of mobile internet users is around 10.75 million. But there is no end to the suffering of a large number of customers using the Internet, in most cases it is seen that the customer has data but low internet speed.
In a statement sent to the media, the president of Bangladesh Mobile Phone Consumers' Association (BMPCA) Mohiuddin Ahmed said that the users were cheated to an extreme extent today in terms of using data.
"When we applied for the refund of money, the Minister of Posts and Telecommunications, Mustafa Jabbar, ordered that the refund should be made from last August. While some users got back unused data, most of the users s didn't. Amid frequent load shedding, the sufferings of Internet users increased sharply. The lack of Internet speed multiplied the users' sufferings."
He said that a customer of Banglalink complained  that on September 23, after buying 25 GB data for 399 taka, he did not get the due speed while browsing Facebook on his mobile or while speaking on his WhatsApp.









