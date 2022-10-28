Video
Dipu calls for concerted efforts to thwart question leaks

Published : Friday, 28 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM

The authorities have, by and large, put an end to exam question leaks that marred the education system, barring a few exceptions, according to Education Minister Dipu Moni.
There are some rogue elements who are bringing the teaching profession into disrepute by engaging in dubious practices just to ensure good results for their students and institutions, she said at an event on Thursday. "It undermines the very purpose of education. Out of millions of teachers, maybe one or two are doing it [leaking questions], but we have to make the effort to ensure that it doesn't happen at all."
Leaks of public exam questions on social media are becoming increasingly frequent in Bangladesh. As no notable incident came to light during the pandemic, education authorities largely avoided the spotlight over the issue for the last couple of years, prompting some officials to rule out the possibility of exam paper leaks.
However, the problem reared its head during this year's SSC exams, leading to renewed scrutiny of the assessment process. Question leaks forced the Dinajpur Education Board to cancel the exams for four subjects in September.
Ahead of the HSC tests, the education minister acknowledged that the risk of leaks was not fully extinguished and efforts to undermine the exam process were being made in a few places.
"A few individuals are involved [in leaking papers]. Even if they belong to the teaching profession, they don't represent the teaching community," she said.    -bdnews24.com


