5 Lalbagh cops sued for framing businessman in false cases

A case was filed against five police officers including the Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Lalbagh Police Station with the court of Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) in Dhaka on charge of looting and beating up the complainant of the case.

After recording the statement of the complainant, the Metropolitan Magistrate Farah Diba Chhanda on Thursday ordered Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) to investigate the case.

The complainant identified in the petition OC MS Murshid, SIs Tarek Nazir, Atoar Hossain, Tarek Aziz and Krisna Chandra Mitra as accused in the case.











